$50,000 in Blizzard Bucks go on sale Dec. 2

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced another round of the “Buy One Get One” coupon program will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 2 to incentivize residents to shop locally and support small businesses in Oswego during the holiday shopping season. The “Buy One Get One” program partners city government with local businesses to offer store deals and dining discounts. For $25, residents will receive $50 in “Blizzard Bucks” gift cards to be used at participating local retailers and restaurants. This matched funding will be provided by the city of Oswego, using $25,000 in funding from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.
“Launching another round of our ‘Buy One Get One’ Blizzard Bucks promotional program ahead of the holiday shopping season will encourage residents to stay and shop local, providing a great boost to our local merchants and restaurants,” said Mayor Barlow. “Our ‘Buy One Get One’ promotional program has been a big help to small businesses and the local economy throughout the pandemic so I’m excited to host another round as we head into the shopping season,” Barlow said.
Two Thousand “Blizzard Bucks” certificates will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 in the City of Oswego Visitor’s Center located at 201 W. First St. (next to Nora’s). Certificates will be on sale until they’re sold out on a first come-first-served basis. Certificates may be purchased with cash only. The visitors center will stay open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. If all certificates are not purchased on Thursday, the visitors center will re-open on Friday at 9 a.m. until they’re sold out. Certificates will expire on Dec. 31.
Any locally owned small business located within the city of Oswego wishing to get more details on how the program works and how to participate by accepting gift certificates, contact Amy Murphy via email at amurphy@oswegony.org. This program is free for small businesses to participate and requires no monetary investment.
