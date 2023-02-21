$50,000 in Blizzard Bucks go on sale March 2

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced another round of the Buy One Get One (BOGO) “Blizzard Bucks” coupon program will go on sale on Thursday, March 2 to incentivize residents to shop locally and support small businesses in Oswego. The BOGO program partners city government with local businesses to offer store deals and dining discounts. For $25, residents will receive $50 in “Blizzard Bucks” gift cards to be used at participating local retailers and restaurants. This matched funding will be provided by the city of Oswego, using $25,000 in funding from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.
“We are happy to be able to hold another round of the popular Buy One Get One Blizzard Bucks program this year to help businesses and give residents another opportunity at local deals and special discounts,” said Mayor Barlow. “March is typically a very slow time for local business owners, so a mid-winter BOGO round will help to incentivize residents to get out and shop local during a critical time.”
