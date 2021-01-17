Some 762,615 pounds of pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets are being recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) product being recalled by Nestle Prepared Foods “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic,” the FSIS announced Friday in a news release.
The recall was dubbed a Class I, meaning it’s “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
The affected product was produced between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 of 2020 with a 14-month shelf life and a “BEST BEFORE 2022 notation.
The 54-ounce carton packages contain 12 “Nestle HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST.”
The lot codes for the product are: 0318544624, 0319544614, and 0321544614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.