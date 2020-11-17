SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Waterfront Lodge opened its doors Monday.
On Tuesday, the hotel started a soft opening period, giving guests their first look at its guestrooms, all-day restaurant, lobby fireplace, and waterfront meeting and event space. Rates start at $192 a night and go up to $496 a night.
The four-story, 93-room independent boutique hotel on the shore of Lake Flower’s Pontiac Bay has been in the works for several years now, but it will not be able to open fully until 2021, and some amenities rely on lower COVID-19 restrictions.
Additional amenities opening in 2021 include two more food and beverage venues, an indoor heated pool and hot tub, lakeside fire pit, private marina with lake access and 24 boat slips.
“We are thrilled to open our doors to guests for the first time today and give travelers a sneak peek of our beautiful hotel, which provides a perfect home base from which to explore the Adirondacks,” Saranac Waterfront Lodge Managing Director Anura Dewapura said. “We look forward to welcoming visitors for the holiday season, the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival and more as we enter into 2021, and hope that our guests this fall and winter will come back to visit us this spring and summer following our official grand opening.”
Guests who stay at the hotel during the months of November through January will also be invited to return for the hotel’s official grand opening in spring 2021, with a 20% discount on the best available rate and a $25 food and beverage credit.
Designed by the Baskervill architectural engineering firm and inspired by its natural surroundings, a press release from the Saranac Waterfront Lodge’s marketing company describes it as “the epitome of ‘lake meets mountain’ style,” saying the outdoors is woven into every aspect of the hotel. It describes this as an “Adirondack Modern” aesthetic.
The color scheme is natural, with forest green and deep navy blue accents, and plaid used throughout. The artwork pays homage to the surrounding flora and fauna of the area. A large patio overlooks Lake Flower.
Most guest rooms average 335 square feet and are said to accentuate the views of the surrounding lake, mountains and town.
There are five larger suites with separate living rooms and walk-out balconies overlooking the lake.
All guest rooms offer king- or queen-sized beds, along with flat-screen televisions, Keurig coffee machines, a small refrigerator and Aqua di Parma bath amenities. Dogs up to 50 pounds are welcome for an added fee.
The Boathouse gets its name because of its large, boat-shaped bar which flows directly into the next door ballroom for holiday meals and events. It will also open up onto a waterfront patio next spring.
The Boathouse serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, including a menu of “elevated gastropub fare” prepared by Chef David Gross. A press release says Gross prepares seasonal menus featuring locally-sourced ingredients, with signature dishes including locally-sourced fried chicken with hot honey aioli, B&B house pickles and cabbage slaw, along with flatbread with butternut squash, crispy Brussels sprouts and ricotta cheese.
The dining room of the Boathouse was designed to allow for natural physical distancing between tables, the hotel’s ventilation system uses the most updated technology available, and housekeeping incorporates BIOPROTECT antimicrobial technology. Services including contactless check-in are also being offered at this time.
When it’s certification process is finalized the Saranac Waterfront Lodge will be the first and only LEED-certified hotel in Saranac Lake and the Adirondacks region. The hotel offers Guest ‘Go Green’ incentive programs, along with electric car charging stations and bike parking and storage. Recycling programs are offered throughout, and Saranac Waterfront Lodge offers eco-friendly amenities and cleaning products.
Saranac Waterfront Lodge has multiple owners, some of whom have not been publicly named. Lee Pillsbury and Mark Pacala continue as members of the lead investment group, according to Bordonaro. The Saranac Lake-based management company Skyward Hospitality runs the hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.