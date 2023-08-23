Geddes, N.Y. — As Gov. Kathy Hochul approached the Basilio’s stand at the New York State fair to continue the gubernatorial sausage-eating tradition, she asked the staff to gather together at the counter.

By this time next year, she told them, the Basilio team will be operating out of a newly built structure, replacing the aging and cramped space where they’ve been serving fairgoers for nearly seven decades. A roar of applause followed and then the governor got her Italian sausage sandwich.

