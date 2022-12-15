Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.