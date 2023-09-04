The farmers market at the Malone-Dufort Airport on Route 11 continues each week as seen here on Wednesday. It is slated to run through Oct. 4. Above, Janet King, right, and Shirley Cole, both of Churubusco and sisters, were selling vegetables and crafts at the market. Janet said she has been farming in her garden at home since she was a child and selling at the market for the past five years. Janet also makes “wheelchair blankets” (hanging on fence) that are specially designed and have unique features geared for the elderly in wheelchairs. She makes them during the winter months “as a hobby.” Richard Rosentreter/Malone Telegram
