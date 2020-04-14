LOWVILLE — A landowner in Lyons Falls pulled out of the Lewis County ATV trail system because of the “arrogance” of some riders, but a fix is already in the works.
Landowners and farmers Ricky J. Ehlers and Nancy B. Cook informed county Recreation Forestry and Parks Director Jackie Mahoney they would no longer allow ATVs to ride on the 778 feet of trail crossing their land because too many “arrogant” riders ignored signs indicating the trails are closed and rode on it anyway. Again.
Mrs. Mahoney said problematic riders going on closed trails aren’t exclusive to this section of trail.
“We’ve seen one post that said the trail is closed and people made the effort to lay it on the ground and ride over it on the closed trail anyway,” she said, “It’s the people that are riding anywhere they want that are ruining it for everyone else.”
Mr. Ehlers pulled yellow marking tape across the trail in addition to the “trail closed” sign posting, but riders drove through the tape, Mrs. Mahoney said.
Now he has stretched neon orange snow fencing across the trail with the bright yellow “trail closed” sign mounted in front to make his final point clear: his land is off limits.
The 3,862 feet of trail that intersects with Burdicks Crossing Road, goes over the railroad bed and behind River Valley Inn and, including the stretch on Mr. Ehlers and Ms. Cook’s land, allows riders to reach the Brantingham area trails.
“We respect landowners,” Mrs. Mahoney said of those that voluntarily allow ATV trails across their property, “They have all of the rights. We only have a contract agreement to use the land but they can withdraw at any time.”
In most cases, she said landowners contact her about issues and she and her team “try to do everything [they] can to work with them.”
For River Valley Inn owners Chef Andrew and Megan Zuccaro, local residents for the past 12 years, allowing the section of trail that brings the majority of their customers to their door to fall apart wasn’t an option, especially now that they have only been able to do business via takeout for so long.
“People are coming for takeout but here in our area, there isn’t a big population and we’re not built for takeout like a pizza place. We’re built for the recreational population,” Mr. Zuccaro said.
He said many people like to blame people from out-of-town that come to the area for ATV riding for any bad behavior on the trails, but at this time of year, it’s mainly local riders he sees ignoring the rules. There isn’t much that can be done about it from his point of view.
What he can do, however, is allow the trail to be rerouted so that his land can be used to make up for the gap where Mr. Ehlers land was being used.
“It turns out that the railroad bed can connect with my property. I already donate the back half of my property for it,” Mr. Zuccaro said,
All trails in the county are currently closed because of the COVID-19 crisis, Mrs. Mahoney said, and they aren’t pushing for an early opening because “people don’t listen.”
“While people are riding, there isn’t a problem because they are more than six feet apart, but we don’t want them congregating in parking lots or around the restaurants that are still serving takeout food.”
Although seasonal roads are technically open all year round as far as county law goes, Mrs. Mahoney said each town has their own provisions regarding use of those roads.
The new work-around of the trail near Burdicks Crossing Road to include the Zuccaro’s property may take until at least June 3 for final approval.
Until then, Mrs. Mahoney asked riders to respect landowners and follow the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.