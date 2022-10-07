LOWVILLE — Every time a new wind project is proposed, the number of jobs the project will create, both temporary and permanent, is a hot topic.
While each wind project is required to hire a certain percentage of local workers, the majority of the hundreds of temporary jobs are filled by “travelers” largely because they have the wind-specific knowledge needed.
Many local workers aren’t sure if they are qualified, what jobs are available and how to gain the necessary skills.
Of the approximately 140 workers on Invenergy’s Number Three Wind project in Lowville currently, 55 — or 39% — are “local,” according to construction manager Peter Geelan.
People who are not paid by the day and live within 100 miles of the job — “commuting distance” — are considered local, but there is no data available on the number of workers from the north country, Lewis County or the towns of Harrisburg and Lowville.
Many trade positions must be filled by union members — Mr. Geelan said between 70% and 80% on Number Three — but non-union jobs also exist.
Being a local worker on a wind project whether union or non-union, temporary or permanent, can be a “foot in the door” for the industry, according to a number of people on Number Three crews, and their are several paths to those jobs.
Welder Shawn P. McGovern, 26, of Barneveld, joined the Utica Ironworkers Union in 2020 hoping to become a climber building turbines. He is now a tower leader and works “up top” installing turbine components for Number Three Wind. Lowville resident Dylan P. Shaw, 20, studied electrical contracting through the Board of Cooperative Educational Services in high school to prepare to follow the leads of his father and older brother by becoming a permanent technician for Vestas, the manufacturer of 22 of the Number Three turbines.
A friend already working on the Number Three project told Constableville resident Madison M. Krokowsi, 21, about a temporary administrative support position open with sub-contractor Barnhart Crane and Rigging. Her associate degree in accounting helped her clinch it, and she hopes to work for the company on future projects.
Barnhart construction manger Elton Quotskyva said there are 45 ironworker jobs available on two Steuben County projects next year.
For anyone considering the wind industry, Number Three workers recommend learning a trade, honing skills with some experience and checking out:
— Wind-specific tech schools or programs
— Safety officer training courses through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
— Wind manufacturer, construction contractor websites for training and job openings
— Wind service providers like Sky Climber Renewables
— Regular recruiter websites using keyword “wind”
— Tower Climbing Grease Monkeys on Facebook and other social media
