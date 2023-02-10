MEXICO – It’s been 20 years since the landmark Beck’s Hotel closed its doors here, leaving over 100 years of memories behind deeply embedded in Mexico’s psyche and self-image. But now, Beck’s sad and seemingly endless emptiness may finally have run its course. It’s been purchased by a mother and daughter determined to bring Beck’s back.
I spoke with the mother, Christal Watters, recently about it all.
I understand you’re the new owner of Beck’s Hotel.
“I am. Yes,” Christal replied. “I purchased the building, and I will be working on the building with my daughter. She is going to be managing the café and other parts of the building. So, we’re kind of making this a family project.”
What shape is the building in?
“It’s in bad shape,” Christal said. “It does need a lot of work. There is electrical service into the building. There’s one outlet. The rest has all been gutted. There’s no plumbing, heating, or anything else. I spent today over there with contractors and the engineer devising a plan for the basement, which has suffered some water damage. So we have to get the foundation up and going. Then we will be moving into the café.”
Will that be on the first floor where the main restaurant was?
“Yes. If you’re going to come in the front door, you’re going to go off to the right, and that’s going to be the café over there.”
So, is that part of the first floor gutted?
“Yeah, the whole building is gutted,” Christal replied.
So, will it look like the old Beck’s Hotel?
“Some of it is going to be the same,” she said. “We hope to save the bar, and the main stairway going upstairs. We’re going to have to reface the front door to keep it the same, things like that. But it won’t have – everybody talks about the tin ceilings that were in there – those were all scrapped, I’m told, 15 or 16 years ago. So, those are a loss that’s gone.”
Are you going to put new tin ceilings back in?
“I don’t know,” Christal said. “That’s right now kind of a little ways down the road. Right now, we’re just trying to get the building safe to be in and have contractors in it. We hope to have the café and a two-bedroom apartment opening around September-October timeframe, and then there will be additional hotel rooms upstairs. Right now, we’re looking at possibly five to seven hotel rooms.”
So, you will be an actual hotel?
“Yes,” she replied. “And then we will be moving to the restaurant. The restaurant will be the largest part that I will need to concentrate on fully. These other areas, I will have more help in, so we’re going to get those up and going first, and then I will be fully concentrating on getting the restaurant open. I feel the timeframe for the restaurant is probably a year out. So, we’re probably looking at early spring 2024 for having the restaurant open.”
So, the café will be a small version of a restaurant?
“Yes. That will be breakfast, lunch, catering during the week to a lot of the businesses here with deliveries, salads, wraps, giving them some other options besides pizza. I know they have a lot of pizza in the area, everybody keeps telling me, so, we want to cater to the other part of it, people that want to eat a little bit healthier with more salads and paninis, and some wraps. My daughter is going to be baking everything fresh for breakfast, bagels, muffins, bread. She even wants to bake the bread for sandwiches for lunch. So, she will be concentrating on a lot of that, doing a lot of the café stuff. And that’ll probably be a breakfast, lunch, seven-day-a-week type of thing. On the weekends, then more people can come in and relax and eat. We’re planning to have a relaxing area with a fireplace. We do have the potential right now – we’re still kind of working on this area – but we have the potential of an outdoor courtyard area in the middle of the building. That is actually what has caused the water damage to the basement. So, we’re trying to figure out what we can do there, if we can leave it an outdoor courtyard, which will be overflow seating for the café and restaurant, or if we do have to close it in, still trying to give it an outdoorsy feel with maybe some glass ceilings or something.”
Is it surrounded by walls right now? Is it totally an interior outdoor space open to the sky?
“Yes. If you were standing in the center of the building, basically you can look up and see the sky. It’s got deck boards down, but, again, architectural-wise, it wasn’t structured to be something like that. So, we have to kind of figure out how we can get it to be a functioning and useable area to have overflow for the café and the restaurant and potentially hold small weddings and banquets and things like that out there. I think it would be a really nice area for that.”
Is that why you think a hotel is viable there?
“It could be,” she said, “if somebody’s planning a small wedding, five to seven hotel rooms, for anybody coming from out of town, they would definitely fill up. And then also during salmon season, and during the outages for Nine Mile, there’s quite a few people that don’t really have anywhere to stay in Mexico. I have a brother-in-law who is a lineman, the last time he was on an outage was over in Oswego, and all of the hotels were booked up. They ended up having to stay at the Tailwater (in Altmar). So, I think there is a very large need for that in Mexico itself.
I’m sure all this can be really beautiful, but how much is this going to cost to turn it into what you hope it will be?
“I would love to have it be $100,000,” Christal replied, “but it’s not going to be that. I’m probably looking at it being definitely two to three million to fix up this building roughly, and that’s just me throwing numbers off the top of my head. Right now, I am working very closely with the town of Mexico and Operation Oswego County, and everybody is very, very welcoming of this building coming back in and coming alive, and they’ve tried to help us in any way that they can.”
Have you applied for things like PILOT (Payments In Lieu Of Taxes) agreements with the county?
“We’re working on some different things right now,” she replied. “We haven’t exactly figured out what approach we’re going to take, because there are quite a few opportunities out there right now between PILOT programs, grants, other things. So, we haven’t come to an exact determination of what we’re using, but, everybody has been so great.
“For me and my daughter, this process has been overwhelming with the support we’ve gotten. We went live on Facebook finally on the 18th of January, telling people that we have purchased the building and doing all this. The outpouring of support just from Mexico itself and outlying areas has been overwhelming to us that this many people really are so in love with this building. And now we have fallen in love with it. We didn’t even know that Mexico felt this way.”
Are you keeping the name of the building Beck’s Hotel?
“Well, we are keeping it Beck’s,” Christal replied. “People are still going to call it Beck’s Hotel forever, but my daughter’s name is Rebekah, so for us it actually adds other meanings to the John Beck name because we have a very, very close relative whose name is John, and he’ll be over there working a lot, and then we have my daughter that’s Becky. So, to us now, we’re like, okay, it’s John and Becky’s building. So, we are going to keep it as Beck’s. We’re going to at least keep that.
“We are trying to also incorporate a wall of history in the café,” Christal continued. “We received a letter, her name was Mrs. Brown from Pennellville, New York. She mailed us a letter addressed ‘To the new owners of the Beck’s Hotel.’ She is a 92-year-old woman that used to come into Beck’s Hotel, and she would eat things like liver and onions and their famous chicken and biscuits and gravy and chicken parm. So, she wrote us an adorable letter, very heartfelt, talking about for her 92nd birthday later at the end of this year, she would like to come in and have lunch, because it would mean the world to her. We have received random old postcards in the mail that don’t even have return names on them. When people heard about this history wall, they started sending us these old postcards and letters. People have sent us photos of their wedding receptions years ago in Beck’s Hotel. We really want to incorporate all of that from the community as well. One of the walls out in the courtyard needs to be fixed, and we are working with another contractor to sell bricks to the community basically. For a price, you could have the brick engraved with whatever you wanted on it, and then we would add it to the wall in the courtyard to really incorporate the community and have everybody really feel like they are truly a part of this building, because, again, everybody just loves this building so much that we really want it to be a community project, and enjoy coming in here to show their kids, to say, ‘Hey, this is where I used to come 30 years ago.’”
As it is such a historical building, are you under any restrictions as to what you can do with it?
“Some, but right now, since it was pre-gutted before we purchased it, we aren’t under as many restrictions. We do have some because it is on the State Historical Registry as part of the historical district in Mexico. We will be putting in new energy-efficient windows, but all of the molding and stuff on the windows will be the same. We’d like to re-do the front door. It’s in quite bad shape. We think we can either replicate the exact door, or we can potentially have somebody refurbish it. The stairway in the building, going upstairs, is in amazing shape. We will definitely be keeping that exactly the way it is and restoring that. The bar, we’re definitely trying to restore and keep the bar exactly the way it is. We’ve had people reach out, and they have new glass blocks to put in the front of the bar, and they’re willing to donate them to us and donate their time to install them.
“When people walk in, it’s going to look a little bit different, but the structure of the building will be the same. The rooms that they used to sit and eat in will all still be those rooms. It’ll just be maybe a different furniture type of thing in there.
Are you from around here?
“I am from Pulaski,” said Christal. “My daughter and I, we both grew up, lived, graduated from Pulaski. She bought a house in Mexico about two years ago. And we would drive by, and one day, probably, I think, back in July of last year, we were heading out on a trip, her and I, and we stopped at the Subway there and I said, ‘You know, that building is so sad that it just sits there with nothing in there. What are they even doing with that building?’ And the light turned green, and we kept going. We were traveling down into Pennsylvania, like six or seven hours away, and my daughter happened to look it up, and she said, ‘It’s for sale.’ I said, ‘Really.’ It didn’t show any photos of the inside, and I said ‘The inside’s got to be in horrible shape. They’re not showing the inside. Gotta be doing it for a reason.’ I got ahold of a realtor, and we didn’t really push it, as you would a house right now. We let it go. We went in about three, four weeks later. We looked at it, and I said, ‘Oh my goodness. This place is in just horrible shape.’ Then about three weeks later, we called the realtor and said, ‘Could we walk through it again?’ My daughter and I just kept talking about it and saying we could do this and that and everything. Basically, that’s when we fell in love with the building and said, OK we’re going to start moving forward. So, I started doing a lot of homework, just speaking with Austin Wheelock (executive director of Operation Oswego County) and the mayor in Mexico and finding out if we bought this building, would we be able to reopen and have the café and a restaurant, or are going to hit a bunch of hurdles and nobody wants us to move forward so it’s not even worth our effort? And everybody we talked to, even Will Barclay has offered his support, the new State Senator Mark Walczyk has offered his support for this project. It really came together that everybody just showed their support so much that we moved forward and put in an offer and finally did the closing. Every time we’ve been in there, we’ve just fallen in love a little bit more and a little bit more. But that’s really how it all started. We just happened to be at the stop light that day. We didn’t rush anything. We kind of took our time and made sure it was something we definitely wanted to do. I wouldn’t have purchased this building if I didn’t want to go forward with all of the plans that we do have. So, grants, PILOT programs, anything like that, whatever comes about, we still want to move forward with this building because we really have fallen in love with it, and I think it has the potential of being that milestone marker to the village of Mexico again.”
Christal bought the building for $99,900.
“It is going to take time, and we want to do it right, and we want to do it the best that we can for the community,” Christal said.
“We really do believe that it’s meant to be to bring this building back.”
And just maybe this fall Mrs. Brown will be celebrating her 92nd birthday in a new chair at a new table in the same room of an old building she dined in so long ago. Christal Watters sincerely hopes so.
