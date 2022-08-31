42jjjjj jjj jjjj jjj

The Jefferson County Planning Board rejected a proposal in June by developer Jake Johnson to operate a summer resort on Sport Island, pictured, and two other nearby islands on the St. Lawrence River. Provided photo

ALEXANDRIA — In a rare move, the Jefferson County Planning Board on Tuesday unanimously agreed that the town of Alexandria should impose a moratorium on island development.

The Planning Board typically sends back moratoriums for development to the local municipality to decide; however, two of its members questioned the move.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.