ALEXANDRIA — In a rare move, the Jefferson County Planning Board on Tuesday unanimously agreed that the town of Alexandria should impose a moratorium on island development.
The Planning Board typically sends back moratoriums for development to the local municipality to decide; however, two of its members questioned the move.
Planning Board member Clif Schneider said he could not recall another instance in which the board approved a moratorium. The two board members questioned whether the one-year moratorium was too long.
But county senior planner Andy R. Nevin reminded the board rejected a proposal in June by developer Jake Johnson to operate a summer resort on three islands on the St. Lawrence River.
He said that’s why the Planning Board should take that rare action of approving the moratorium.
“I think it’s a good idea,” he said before the vote.
Residents of neighboring islands opposed the project.
The town of Alexandria Bay Town Board is taking up the subject of the moratorium tonight. A public hearing on the moratorium will be held at 6 p.m. in the town municipal building.
Town board members are considering the moratorium for the marine residential district for islands in the town.
The Planning Board also discussed urging the town board to not take a lot of time considering the moratorium, while others said the board should take all the time it needs to study the issue.
It was prompted after Mr. Johnson proposed the summer resort on Sport Island and two other nearby islands on the St. Lawrence River.
In July, he notified the town planning board that he pulled his plans for the project after receiving opposition from residents living on other islands near Sport Island.
Over the years, there’s been talk of development on other islands, he said. The marine residential district encompasses many river islands in the town.
The town is considering a yearlong moratorium on site plans while it studies how it impacts its Local Water Revitalization Program, a plan that will decide what kind of development should occur along the river.
The town board is the legislative body and has the final say on the moratorium.
The resort was proposed to consist of a 10-bed mansion and 14 other beds in five single-family houses on the three islands, a few hundred feet from the Canadian border. The proposal also called for creating a pair of 110-foot docks with 30 slips.
The resort was proposed to include a tiki bar and an event venue for weddings, family reunions and corporate meetings. Mr. Johnson acquired Sport Island in 2019 for $1.25 million.
During a July 18 meeting, the town planning board tabled Mr. Johnson’s proposal and then he withdrew his application, saying he wanted to talk further with residents about it.
Neighbors contended that the resort would change the character of the islands, expressing concerns that it would be a commercial venture in a serene area of the Thousand Islands.
They were worried about noise, boat traffic, the number of guests the resort would accommodate and the type of events held there.
