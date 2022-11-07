WATERTOWN — ACR Health held a grand opening Friday at its new site at 210 Court St., which will offer support for a variety of people.
The nonprofit organization aims to help people make informed health decisions and “create healthy communities” by providing services free of charge. Services include insurance navigation, testing for diseases such as HIV/AIDS, health care management, prevention and education services, and the Q Center for LGBTQ+ youth and allies.
Hilary Avallone, program supervisor for the Q Center, said the opening was “amazing” and she hopes the space is used by all young people who need it. She wants the center to be a place for local LGBTQ+ young people to “learn and feel safe and comfortable and be able to explore” who they are and know that they are not alone.
“This is something I’ve worked on really for the last eight years and really advocated for the need to have our own space,” she said. “I feel really proud. This is an amazing turnout, and the fact that we are so visible is great.”
The Q Center is open from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays for drop-in time and from 2:30 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays. Groups for 13- to 18-year-olds are from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. Thursdays and groups for 18- to 25-year-olds are from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
John Shaw McNeely, CEO of Shaw Harbor Holdings and founder of the Shaw Harbor Foundation of the Northern New York Community Foundation, said he decided to start the Harbor Foundation to benefit students and the community. The donation to the Q Center is an extension of that benefit that supports young people and allows them to “come together and figure out their identity and what they want to do with life.”
“I have hope that we can enhance the quality in our community. I have hope that all Americans can live their life with equality and freedom, no matter the color of their skin or sexual orientation or whatever else divides us,” Mr. McNeely said.
Ron LeRoux, ACR Health linkage specialist, said that he and others are part of the organization’s Criminal Justice Initiative. They work with people who have diseases such as HIV or hepatitis C who have gotten out of prison to get help for their diseases and set up housing for them, among other things.
Megan Vadala, director of insurance programs, said she helps anybody who needs it get enrolled in an insurance program. Her team can help with general navigation to get insurance for anyone younger than 65 or anyone with a family, get people enrolled in Medicaid plans, qualified health plans and Child Health Plus, among other programs.
They also offer programs that will assist with medical billing or other medical questions, programs for people with AIDS/HIV and those who need long-term care in their home.
Todd Panek, chair of the ACR Health Board of Directors, said that the new location will provide “great work” for the community and the broad array of services will enhance “community well-being.”
“I think you can look to ACR and very clearly see good work that’s happening everyday from good people who believe in what they’re doing, doing work that matters,” Mr. Panek said.
Lisa D. Alford, executive director of ACR Health, gave credit to the support of the community for all that the organization has been able to do and called its success a “reflection of what we are seeing in the community.”
Ms. Alford added that ACR Health helps “people live optimal and healthy lives” through all of its programs and it would not be possible for the organization to exist as it does without the help of the community and the grants it receives.
