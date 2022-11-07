WATERTOWN — ACR Health held a grand opening Friday at its new site at 210 Court St., which will offer support for a variety of people.

The nonprofit organization aims to help people make informed health decisions and “create healthy communities” by providing services free of charge. Services include insurance navigation, testing for diseases such as HIV/AIDS, health care management, prevention and education services, and the Q Center for LGBTQ+ youth and allies.

