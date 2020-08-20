MASSENA — The doors to the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce remain closed, but there’s still activity taking place.
“Our board is still active. We are meeting monthly by Zoom. We haven’t met in person since prior to COVID,” Chamber Board President Eowyn Hewey told Massena Town Council members on Wednesday.
“Our office is closed because our staff is on layoff right now because we don’t have any events that we’re able to do at this time,” and with member businesses closed, the chamber’s revenue stream has declined, she said.
Ms. Hewey said they were looking for opportunities to raise some income for the chamber. The chamber is financially supported jointly by the town and village of Massena.
“We’re just volunteering as a board and looking for opportunities to be involved,” Ms. Hewey said.
The Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce had announced in April that it would be temporarily closing its doors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as decreased funding.
But, in June, it reported that it did not have the means to bring back Executive Director Nathan Lashomb and office manager Daykota Snyder, and said it would remain on layoff “for the foreseeable future.”
When the chamber office closed in April, officials cited the mandate from Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as decreased funding as the reasons for the closure.
Many local business had also shut their doors under the mandate, and half of the membership had unpaid dues.
The closure came at a time when town and village officials had announced that they were drastically reducing the chamber’s funding, which was critical for continued operations.
In presenting his 2020-21 budget, Mayor Timmy J. Currier said he was reducing chamber funding from $21,500 to $5,000, and Business Development Corporation funding from $45,000 to $5,000.
Ms. Hewey said they continue to work with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on a plan to integrate chambers in the county.
A feasibility study had been conducted to weigh the pros and cons of the plan, and four of the five chambers of commerce in the county have agreed to move forward.
The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce had decided it did not want to be involved in further discussions about a regional chamber.
The proposed model would combine local chambers into one organization that would likely be headquartered in Canton, with satellite offices in communities like Massena.
“We would have a presence here,” Ms. Hewey said.
