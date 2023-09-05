Kayak kiosks in Massena still possible

Kayak kiosks at Massena’s waterfront areas could still be a thing of the future. Donald R. Meissner, the town of Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director, said he’s still talking with a company to bring that business to Massena. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Kayak kiosks at Massena’s waterfront areas could still be a thing of the future.

Donald R. Meissner, the town of Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director, said he’s still talking with a company that specializes in the kiosks to bring that business to Massena. He told the Massena Town Board that the talks were “still in the investigation process to see if this would be amenable to what we do.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.