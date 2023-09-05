MASSENA — Kayak kiosks at Massena’s waterfront areas could still be a thing of the future.
Donald R. Meissner, the town of Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director, said he’s still talking with a company that specializes in the kiosks to bring that business to Massena. He told the Massena Town Board that the talks were “still in the investigation process to see if this would be amenable to what we do.”
“A Zoom meeting was held with Mr. Adam Greenstein to discuss the potential of kayaks for visitors who would like to rent a craft while visiting the community. No solid plans have been discussed and the effort is still in the discovery stages,” Meissner said.
He said the kiosks would help promote Massena’s other rivers besides the St. Lawrence River, which has been the site of several professional fishing tournaments.
“There has been continued work to investigate the possibility of kayak rentals as another activity to promote the three-river system of Massena,” he said. “Because the Grasse and Raquette rivers are probably more amenable to kayaking and canoe usage, the first investigation of kayak placement will be on those rivers. This option would provide visitors with another unique and special pastime that would be less expensive than purchasing a kayak and would provide for more water access and recreation.”
If they’re successful in bringing the business to Massena, Meissner said one of the potential locations would be the Grasse River area leaving Massena on Route 37.
He said individuals who want to rent a kayak would insert their credit card into the kiosk machine. After paying, a compartment would open containing the kayak, life vest and other items needed for the kayak “and you can rent the kayak for a day or for however long you want to do it.”
“People can rent the kayak and 50% of the revenues come back to the Massena of Massena,” he said. “There’s a lot more that we have to discover. It’s a five-year program. After the five years, it goes on forever from what they’re saying.”
There’s an interest in Massena’s rivers, he said.
“I will tell you that in the sports shows that we do in the winter, some of the biggest interest from people in the northeast is about fishing our other rivers that we’re not even using in our tourism services expansion program,” Meissner said.
It’s all about promoting the river opportunities and increasing tourism, he said. “Promotion of the community as a Blueway Trial is a critical piece to the overall marketing strategy that will encourage utilization of the vast water resources as a tourism draw,” Meissner said. “The three rivers provide a natural resource that can help attract vacationers and provide recreational opportunities that might not be available in other communities.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.