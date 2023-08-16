MASSENA — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board has approved a special-use permit for a solar array at 508 Roosevelt Road in the town of Massena, but not without concerns over plans to include 2-megawatt battery storage on the site in light of the July fire in Jefferson County.
“Obviously that is a concern statewide now. Certainly that fire got the attention and all the way up to the governor,” Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said. “With all the state’s mandates for battery storage, I think there really needs to be a careful examination of the impacts of these batteries and ensure that fire suppression is adequate, and fire response by first responders that are well-trained.”
He said that concern led to conditions for special-use permit approval from the planning board. One of those conditions addresses battery storage.
“In light of a recent fire that occurred in Jefferson County at a battery storage facility, the applicant should consult with local fire officials and implement fire prevention measures for the proposed 2-megawatt battery storage system to ensure the safety of surrounding residents,” Planner 1 Preston Santimaw said.
He said the applicant should not obtain approval for the battery energy storage system unless the previous battery storage conditions were met. He said the town’s code notes that any energy storage system would require additional review and approval.
“They have to really show us that they’re going to be attentive to the fact that these things do burn,” Pfotenhauer said. “If I had a nickel for every time I heard it said, ‘Oh, we’ve got so many redundancies. These things never catch fire.’ Well, they do. So, how do we address that when they do? I think the state will learn a lot from what happened in Chaumont and hopefully that will allow some better regulations at the state level or more stringent enforcement of what’s out there already for battery storage.”
The Chaumont fire, at a solar farm on County Route 179, burned for days after it ignited July 27 and caused evacuations and air quality alerts.
Planning board chair Kitty O’Neil said she was surprised by the nature of the Jefferson County fire. By the time it was over, six days, three hours and 30 minutes had passed.
“They ran full hoses on this stuff for like three 24-hour days, and it’s not to put out the fire. It’s to keep everything around it from burning because they can never put out the fire. That’s way too hot. They have to let the part that’s burning burn and they try to limit everything else that would catch fire. So, the water demand is enormous. It’s too soon for us to know what kind of plan to put on this thing,” she said.
Board member Julia R. Rose said there is another concern — the proximity of the array to Akwesasne should there be an issue with the battery storage.
“You do have an underserved population that will be getting wind if there is a failure. Do they have any say, any input, or is it just the county and the town that has a say, especially with something that could impact their health?” she wondered.
Pfotenhauer said there is a requirement to notify areas within 500 feet of a municipal boundary of the plan.
“They’ll be notified and should be notified. Certainly they very well may have additional concerns about it,” he said.
Santimaw said the array proposed by Emeren LLC is 19.9 megawatts. It would be placed on 97 acres of land leased from a 140-acre parcel, and has a proposed lifespan of 25 years.
“Basically, the entire parcel is wooded land and 97 acres of that is proposed to be taken down for the full project,” he said.
He said the parcel is located in an industrial zone and the project is classified as a major solar system under the town of Massena solar code and permitted with a special-use permit.
“The applicant has proposed setbacks to be met. They’ve also proposed vegetative screening and fencing, among other things,” Santimaw said.
He said the applicant has proposed barbed wire at the top of a 7-foot chain-link fence for public safety and security, with a 20-foot setback from the fence to the array.
He said several issues were not included in the plan or did not meet the requirements. Among them, no wildlife-friendly fencing was addressed; the proposed access road was too wide; there were no specifications on dimensions for the required signs that had been submitted as part of the plan; tree removal will not be fully offset; the developers were building over a wetland; and they were asking for approval of the battery energy storage system.
“Barbed wire is prohibited in the Massena town code. Massena town code says that tree removal should be minimized or offset with planting elsewhere on the property. Ninety-seven acres isn’t really going to be offset with vegetative screening,” Santimaw said.
In addition to addressing battery storage, other conditions for approval included the applicant ensuring they are meeting every standard from the town of Massena solar code, including wildlife-friendly fencing, no barbed wire, fencing surrounding the battery storage facility, tree removal, access road standards and signage.
Santimaw said the applicant should also obtain the necessary permits to construct solar panels on a wetland. However, if they’re not able to obtain those permits, they should modify the footprint of the facility to avoid the wetland area.
Planners also made some non-binding recommendations, including the developer consider alternate ways to offset the removal of 97 acres of trees from the property.
“Vegetative screening really will not do much for that,” Santimaw said.
