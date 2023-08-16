Chaumont battery fire prompts caution in Massena

Battery trailers burn at a solar farm on County Route 179 in Chaumont July 27. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board has approved a special-use permit for a solar array at 508 Roosevelt Road in the town of Massena, but not without concerns over plans to include 2-megawatt battery storage on the site in light of the July fire in Jefferson County.

“Obviously that is a concern statewide now. Certainly that fire got the attention and all the way up to the governor,” Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said. “With all the state’s mandates for battery storage, I think there really needs to be a careful examination of the impacts of these batteries and ensure that fire suppression is adequate, and fire response by first responders that are well-trained.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.