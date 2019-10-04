WATERTOWN — The county’s economic development arm approved a tax deal for Hi-Lite Airfield Services on Thursday so the company can remodel its outer Coffeen Street satellite facility.
The deal granted by the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency provides sales and mortgage recording tax abatement, which will save the company money toward renovations to its 14,700-square-foot fleet maintenance facility. The improvements include paving the parking lot, building new office spaces and a 1,600-square-foot storage building for minor equipment maintenance and supplies.
The deal does not classify as a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, particularly because Hi-Lite will not receive property tax abatement, said JCIDA chairman David J. Converse.
“They’re expanding and staying in the community. They’re increasing jobs and making an investment,” Mr. Converse said.
Hi-Lite wants to remodel its satellite location on Route 12F so it can relocate its airfield service personnel from its headquarters in Adams Center, which has become too small for the company.
Relocating airfield service staff should improve productivity and help the company’s growth, given the additional space and consolidation of most of its workers. The Adams Center location will solely house office personnel. With much of its workforce relocating to Watertown, the company will hire more employees for its Adams office, primarily office workers, which should create about 40 new jobs over time.
Hi-Lite has yet to select a home for its new corporate headquarters. Almost two years ago, Hi-Lite President John McNeely announced the company’s intentions to relocate its headquarters to Sackets Harbor, on a portion of the former Augsbury Oil Co. site. After experiencing obstacles with the site, including infrastructure costs, the company backpeddled from the plan and started exploring other possible locations. One option is the JCIDA’s Business Complex at Watertown International near the airport, where it originally planned to relocate.
