WATERTOWN — Beverage distributor Eagle Beverage will receive a tax deal to mitigate the cost of building a new facility at an upcoming agribusiness park, which will replace its existing one in the town of Pamelia.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency approved the company’s payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for its new docking and distribution center to be built in the Thousand Islands International Agribusiness Park. The deal will grant a cumulative 50 percent property tax abatement over 15 years and cuts for sales and mortgage recording taxes. Dan Dorsey Jr., president of Eagle Beverage, did not return a request for comment.
Agency Treasurer Robert E. Aliasso Jr. said he supported the deal because Eagle Beverage plans to create 10 jobs in two years of building its new 8,050-square-foot facility, and because another company, Seaway Rental Corp., will continue to use the facility Eagle has been operating out of on Route 3, which Seaway bought in April. The PILOT agreement is the first the JCIDA struck in about four years.
Lyle V. Eaton, chief financial officer of the JCIDA’s sister agency, Jefferson County Local Development Corp., said the PILOT would not be issued until the next taxable status date after the project has been completed. The taxable status date for the county every year is March 1.
“I feel very good about that,” said Donald C. Alexander, CEO of JCLDC. “I think we’re beginning to see some regrowth and improvements in business activity, and these PILOT approvals are an indication of that, and that is good for the entire community.”
Seaway Rental, which leases construction, vehicle and vehicle repair, plumbing, welding, heating and other equipment, uses the building that Eagle has occupied, 25177 Route 3, for storage and maintenance. Owner Paul E. Chamberlain said his company outgrew its facility, located next door, and having a second space will allow it to expand and possibly add two jobs.
Eagle will use the space alongside Seaway Rental until it constructs the new facility in the upcoming agribusiness park, which developer Michael E. Lundy has been building near Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.
“I’m pretty happy with it because of its close proximity from us,” Mr. Chamberlain said about his company’s new building.
The tax deal will abate property taxes from Jefferson County and the Watertown City School District. The town of Watertown has no property taxes.
The agency held a public hearing for the PILOT Tuesday in the town of Watertown office, but F. Marshall Weir, marketing director of the JCLDC, said no one attended.
Eagle Beverage was the second company to announce plans to move into Mr. Lundy’s agribusiness park, following Cazenovia Equipment Co.
Mr. Dorsey previously wrote in the May announcement that his company no longer needed “large warehousing facilities in the Watertown area” after expanding in Oswego, prompting plans to relocate to a smaller facility. He also wrote that the new location at the agribusiness park “will be more efficient, and it is designed specifically to what our needs are — including a docking and staging facility.”
