MASSENA — Officials from Air Products and Chemicals will provide information on their proposed “Massena Green Hydrogen Facility” during two public information sessions scheduled for Wednesday.
An in-person session will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Massena Town Hall, and a virtual session via Zoom will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. The virtual link is www.zoom.com, the meeting ID is 964 2773 3577, and the passcode is 981751.
The meetings are part of a Public Participation Plan (PPP) that has been developed to comply with state Department of Environmental Conservation regulations regarding “Environmental Justice and Permitting.”
“In accordance with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regulations, the company is hosting a public meeting to inform the community about the project and provide residents an opportunity to ask questions,” company officials said in announcing the meeting.
Air Products and Chemicals has also submitted an application for a State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit to DEC for wastewater discharge associated with the proposed project. Wastewater produced at the facility will need to meet DEC standards for entering local waterways.
Company officials said the proposed project is not anticipated to result in adverse impacts to the community.
“There will be no disruption or relocation of local businesses or residences. In addition, no significant impacts related to local traffic or availability of public services are expected during project operations. Short term impacts associated with construction are anticipated to be minor, but may include: minor traffic issues; possible increased noise levels during construction; and potential stormwater impacts during construction,” they said.
Air Products and Chemicals is proposing to develop approximately 84.4 acres of land on Pontoon Bridge Road for use as a hydrogen facility, to harvest up to 35 metric tons of green hydrogen daily using renewable power that will be supplied by the New York Power Authority. The facility will produce liquid-hydrogen through electrolysis using the hydroelectric power.
Air Products and Chemicals is a manufacturer of industrial gases and chemicals serving a wide range of industries including health care, technology and clean energy. It is also a leading supplier of hydrogen. The American-based global industrial gases company has been in operation for more than 80 years.
Air Products and Chemicals is also a leading producer and supplier of green hydrogen, which is produced using water and electrolysis. It can be used as fuel for vehicles and other items, and to support manufacturing processes, which reduces carbon emissions in these sectors.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced last July that the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees awarded Air Products and Chemicals 94 megawatts of low-cost St. Lawrence hydropower — 84 megawatts of preservation power for 10 years and 10 megawatts of preservation power for three years. The 10-megawatt allocation could be extended or replaced with another hydropower resource that becomes available.
Air Products And Chemicals’ application was considered under the Power Authority’s green jobs evaluation criteria, which was approved by the trustees in December 2020, to allow NYPA to consider green job impacts in New York when evaluating economic development power applications.
As part of the agreement, Air Products and Chemicals would commit to creating 90 new permanent, full-time jobs over the 10-year term of the hydropower allocations. The average annual compensation and benefits for the jobs are estimated at $90,000 per job.
