Public meeting set on ‘Massena Green Hydrogen Facility’

MASSENA — Officials from Air Products and Chemicals will provide information on their proposed “Massena Green Hydrogen Facility” during two public information sessions scheduled for Wednesday.

An in-person session will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Massena Town Hall, and a virtual session via Zoom will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. The virtual link is www.zoom.com, the meeting ID is 964 2773 3577, and the passcode is 981751.

