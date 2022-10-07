MASSENA — A hydrogen production company plans to invest about $500 million to build, own and operate a facility in Massena.
The proposal by Air Products would create about 90 jobs, according to company officials, who announced their plan on Thursday.
Air Products is a manufacturer of industrial gases and chemicals serving a wide range of industries including health care, technology and clean energy. It is also a leading supplier of hydrogen. The American-based global industrial gases company has been in operation for more than 80 years.
Air Products is also a leading producer and supplier of green hydrogen, which is produced using water and electrolysis. It can be used as fuel for vehicles and other items, and to support manufacturing processes, which reduces carbon emissions in these sectors.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul had announced in July that the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees had awarded Air Products 94 megawatts of low-cost St. Lawrence hydropower — 84 megawatts of preservation power for 10 years and 10 megawatts of preservation power for three years. The 10-megawatt allocation could be extended or replaced with another hydropower resource that becomes available.
Preservation Power is comprised of 490 megawatts of competitively priced hydropower generated at the St. Lawrence Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project that may be allocated to eligible businesses located in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Air Products’s application was considered under the Power Authority’s green jobs evaluation criteria, which was approved by the trustees in December 2020, to allow NYPA to consider green job impacts in New York state when evaluating economic development power applications.
As part of the agreement, Air Products would commit to creating 90 new permanent, full-time jobs over the 10-year term of the hydropower allocations. The average annual compensation and benefits for the jobs are estimated at $90,000 per job.
“In supporting Air Products’ expansion in Massena, NYPA is furthering New York’s aggressive climate goals and helping to advance the state’s vision of becoming a regional hydrogen hub. The St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project is a critical economic development catalyst in the region — and around the state — and we are pleased to leverage its clean hydropower to strengthen the North Country’s economy,” NYPA Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said in a statement.
Air Product’s’s proposed 35 metric ton-per-day facility will produce green liquid hydrogen at a greenfield site in Massena in the Massena Industrial Zone, as well as liquid hydrogen distribution and dispensing operations. The commercial operation of the facility is targeted to begin in 2026-27.
Greenfield sites are undeveloped areas within or outside a city, typically on agricultural land.
The company is also investigating the feasibility of establishing a hydrogen fueling station network in the northeast region, including the ability to serve Air Products’s truck fleet. Air Products has announced plans to convert its global fleet of approximately 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell zero-emission vehicles.
The low-carbon intensity liquid hydrogen product from the facility is expected to be sold to the mobility market in New York state as well as other potential Northeast industrial markets. If all the hydrogen is used for the heavy-duty truck market, future climate benefits over the project’s lifetime would include avoiding more than 6 million tons of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to the emissions from over 600 million gallons of diesel used in heavy-duty trucks.
Company officials say they’ve determined that the market demand warrants the investment in the project, assuming the receipt of certain local and state incentives, as well as any benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and which are anticipated in the current project budget.
“We are very pleased to announce this proposed project as this shows our commitment to work closely with New York State to support its energy transition program by making real investments and creating highly paid jobs with our Massena green hydrogen project. This project is another demonstration of our leadership role in the low-carbon hydrogen and the hydrogen for mobility markets, and New York State’s and IRA incentives will continue to encourage hydrogen’s key role and our investment in the energy transition,” Air Products Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi said in a statement.
