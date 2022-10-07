Air Products planning Massena facility

An Air Products vehicle makes an industrial gas product delivery to a customer. The hydrogen production company plans to invest about $500 million to build, own and operate a facility in Massena. Air Products photo

MASSENA — A hydrogen production company plans to invest about $500 million to build, own and operate a facility in Massena.

The proposal by Air Products would create about 90 jobs, according to company officials, who announced their plan on Thursday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.