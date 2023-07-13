Air Products Senior Project Manager Jonathan Traynor was one of the speakers during a public information meeting to discuss the company’s plans to site a green hydrogen facility in Massena. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Representatives from Air Products and Chemicals outlined their plan for a “Massena Green Hydrogen Facility” during a public information meeting Wednesday at the Massena Town Hall.

Air Products and Chemicals is proposing to develop approximately 84.4 acres of land on Pontoon Bridge Road for use as a hydrogen facility, to harvest up to 35 metric tons of green hydrogen daily using renewable power that will be supplied by the New York Power Authority. The facility will produce liquid-hydrogen through electrolysis using the hydroelectric power. The company will invest about $500 million in the facility, which is expected to come on line in late 2026.

