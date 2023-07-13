MASSENA — Representatives from Air Products and Chemicals outlined their plan for a “Massena Green Hydrogen Facility” during a public information meeting Wednesday at the Massena Town Hall.
Air Products and Chemicals is proposing to develop approximately 84.4 acres of land on Pontoon Bridge Road for use as a hydrogen facility, to harvest up to 35 metric tons of green hydrogen daily using renewable power that will be supplied by the New York Power Authority. The facility will produce liquid-hydrogen through electrolysis using the hydroelectric power. The company will invest about $500 million in the facility, which is expected to come on line in late 2026.
“Air Products, as you know, has proposed construction of a green hydrogen production facility here in Massena. This facility will produce liquid hydrogen through a process called electrolysis, utilizing hydropower from the St. Lawrence River,” Trip Oliver, Air Products director of government and community relations, told a standing room only crowd.
He said Air Products has applied for a State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit with the state Department of Environmental Conservation for wastewater discharge associated with the proposed project. Wastewater produced at the facility will need to meet DEC standards for entering local waterways.
“Air Products is hosting this meeting prior to any DEC permitting action to inform the community about the project, the status of the permit application, and take any questions that you guys might have about the project,” Oliver said.
Fred Schneider, Air Products north region line manager, provided a history of the company, which has been in business since its founding in Michigan in 1940.
“We’ve never been bought, we’ve never been sold. We’ve always been Air Products for the 83 years that we’ve been in existence,” he said.
He said they began designing plants that were custom engineered for their customers in 1940, producing industrial gases at that facility rather than trucking it in to the site. They started manufacturing hydrogen and shipping it to customers in the 1960s.
“In 1963, we put our first liquid hydrogen trailer on the road,” Schneider said.
He said hydrogen was unique because, although it’s a fuel that burns, there’s no carbon emission.
“So, the by-products of combustion are just water and energy. There is no CO2 that’s produced when hydrogen is burned. So, it’s a clean burning fuel. It’s very light, so as a gas it rises very quickly in the air as a liquid,” he said. “What’s unique about hydrogen is it offers us an opportunity to produce energy in a green and sustainable way, which is what we’re here to talk about tonight.”
Schneider said safety was at the forefront of the company’s operations.
“The philosophy that underpins our organization is safety,” he said. “We believe that accidents are preventable, they are not inevitable. The reason we know that, and we believe it, is because we’ve been around for 83 years, and in those 83 years we’ve had opportunities to learn. We’ve had successes. More importantly, we’ve had failures. We’ve had things that didn’t go well, and we wrote those down. We codify those in standards, and we use those standards to design our facilities, to operate our facilities, to deliver our product. This is the highest calling for Air Products is operational safety.”
Using ambient gas monitoring, Schneider said they look for the presence of hydrogen in the air.
“If there is a detection, it will trigger an automatic response to the process. Typically, that would be a shutdown,” he said.
Safety when transporting liquid hydrogen is also emphasized, he said.
“There have been incidents. There have been accidents. We’ve never had a leak of liquid hydrogen from an accident on the roadway,” Schneider said.
“We’re very familiar with moving liquid and gaseous products across the road,” said Harry Johnston, the Air Products director of large product business development.
Johnston said Massena was selected for the company’s latest plant because of the availability of hydropower that generates clean electricity.
“We’re going to take some of the electricity that’s generated now, put it into electrolyzers for a process called electrolysis. H2O, water, is a very happy molecule that kind of wants to stay that way, kind of bound together. When you drag a bunch of electricity into it, it splits and the hydrogen goes up one side of the unit and oxygen goes up the other side, and we vent the oxygen back to the air, but the hydrogen is captured,” he said.
The gaseous hydrogen is then transformed into a liquefied hydrogen, some of which is stored on site and some that is put onto trucks for delivery to customers.
“The idea here is if end users use the hydrogen instead of diesel or gasoline or natural gas, it will reduce emissions by 6 million tons,” he said.
Jonathan Traynor, senior project manager for Air Products, said the main traffic path for trucks entering and leaving the facility will up be Pontoon Bridge Road to Route 131.
“We do not want to come into town with our trucks,” he said.
“The planning here is all the traffic for the site is to go up to the north to 131 and around the back down to 37, and not to send any of the truck traffic to the village. We’ve done and submitted a traffic study that the overall index shows that all of those routes have plenty of capacity to handle the proposed traffic from this facility,” said Eric Kenna, department manager for C&S Engineers Inc.
Traynor said that during construction they were sensitive to Pontoon Bridge Road being two lanes and will have traffic control to address that.
He said they hope to begin clearing land from September to next May and establish the facility’s footprint. They plan to start putting buildings on site starting in the spring so they can work indoors during the 2024 winter season. They plan to start wrapping up construction in 2025, with start-up scheduled for March through August of 2026. The project is scheduled to be online by the first quarter of 2027, and they hope to have everything wrapped up by third quarter of 2026.
“What we want to do is make sure we get these buildings in by next fall,” he said. “By the end of ‘26 and ‘27, we should be producing hydrogen.”
For manpower, Traynor said they anticipate 25 to 50 individuals for the initial land clearing. Once construction starts on the facility, that will up the number of individuals to 150 to 200. Peak manpower will be 350 individuals on site in 2025.
Once the project starts, they anticipate about 90 full-time jobs. They’ll be fully staffed by the time they’re online.
