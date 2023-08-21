MASSENA — Air Products and Chemicals is seeking a 20-year Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement for its proposed green hydrogen facility in Massena.
Air Products and Chemicals is proposing to develop approximately 84.4 acres of land on Pontoon Bridge Road for use as a hydrogen facility, to harvest up to 35 metric tons of green hydrogen daily using renewable power that will be supplied by the New York Power Authority. The facility will produce liquid-hydrogen through electrolysis using the hydroelectric power. The company will invest about $500 million in the facility, which is expected to come on line in late 2026.
Patrick J. Kelly, chief executive officer of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Agency, told the Massena Central School Board that the norm is a 10-year PILOT agreement, and any deviation from that requires approval from taxing entities, like the school district.
“When we deviate, we require the affirmative consent of the impacted local taxing jurisdictions. So, if somebody comes to us and they say, ‘We want a 20-year PILOT or a 30-year PILOT,’ that triggers a process through which we come to the school district or the town, and sometimes a village depending on where the project is located, and we say this is the proposed PILOT. These are broadly speaking the terms and conditions and we are seeking the taxing jurisdiction board to pass a consent resolution, essentially affirming and agreeing to the broad terms of the PILOT,” Kelly said.
He said the proposed project was an exciting one.
“The county has a comprehensive economic development strategy that has five key goals, one of which is the promotion of the area and attraction of new investment, new firms. Primarily within that goal are objectives that talk about utilizing our resources, our low-cost, renewable energy our abundant water resources and workforce, colleges and universities,” he said. “All of that ties together to have reached this point where we are with Air Products and with the investment that they’ve proposed to happen here in Massena.”
Kelly said one of the primary programs for the IDA was the real estate tax abatement program, known as the PILOT program.
“School districts know what PILOTs are. But, for our particular PILOT program, all IDAs in New York state have to have a uniform tax exemption policy, and that policy lays out what our standard PILOT is and then what we do in cases where we have a project that deviates from that standard,” he said.
That applies to the proposed green hydrogen facility.
“Our standard IDA PILOT in St. Lawrence County is a 10-year project agreement, where for the first five years of that agreement, there are no new taxes paid on a new investment on one of our projects. Then, for the second five years, 50% of what otherwise would have been paid without IDA involvement is what’s paid on the new investment per project. So, over 10 years it’s a 75% abatement on new investment,” Kelly said. “In Massena, we have a handful of PILOTs that are active right now. They’re all in the Massena Industrial Park. There’s a number of them that are smaller in terms of scale compared to a project like this.”
Air Products, however, was seeking a deviation for a 20-year PILOT agreement. He said there are currently about 40 active PILOT agreements in the county, with over half them deviations.
“It’s more the norm across our portfolio right now than it is the exception,” Kelly said. “Ultimately, we need the board of education to pass this consent resolution so that we can go forward. Our next step would be to have a public hearing here in Massena. Then I would bring a resolution to my board for them to vote on whether they’re going to approve the requested PILOT or not.”
Trip Oliver, director of government relations for Air Products, said the PILOT agreement was important given the major investment the company was making in Massena.
“It’s a bit of a bet on the demand for clean green hydrogen to fund transportation and industrial applications. So, in order for us to make that investment, it’s important for us to have a good understanding of what are our expectations about operating costs over the long term. A big part of that is what kind of predictability we have for our property tax burden. That is why a 20-year PILOT agreement is important for this project and important for the economics of the project,” he said.
Genevieve Trigg, who serves as outside counsel for Air Products, said the company has requested a fixed value of $29 million on real property as part of the proposed PILOT agreement.
“This reflects the cost of the buildings and will also provide the company the certainty of the tax burden over the next 20 years,” she said.
She said they were also asking for a PILOT schedule “that looks a bit different from the IDA standard schedule.”
“We’re actually proposing at year one a 95% abatement, so we would be paying 5% of the taxes in year one. Then, that would decline by 5% annually so that by year 20 the company would begin to pay full taxes. By our projections, this would result in approximately $5.5 million PILOT revenue to the school district alone, and then, of course, additional payments would be allocated to the county and the town,” Trigg said.
She said, if the property remained undeveloped over 20 years, that would mean about $20,000 to the district.
“So, we think that this would be a great benefit to the school district as far as the PILOT revenue. We think this will be a great benefit to the community, and we hope to garner your support,” she said.
