Airlines facing engine shortages

The jet engine of an Airbus SE A330 airplane in the new maintenance hangar and control tower at Chateauroux-Centre “Marcel Dassault” Airport in Chateauroux, France, in July. Bloomberg

This year was supposed to herald air travel’s big comeback, with China reopening, airlines ramping up flight schedules and airports going on a hiring spree to handle the surge.

But a potential bottleneck to that growth is looming in form of a shortage of aircraft engines and spare parts, particularly on workhorse Airbus and Boeing jets. The shortfall is being exacerbated by the fact that more carriers are flying with the latest-generation turbines that — while as much as 20% more fuel efficient — also have been prone to far more frequent maintenance cycles than their more robust predecessors.

