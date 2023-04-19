AKWESASNE — A Native cannabis company is using a self-sustaining process to grow up to 2,000 marijuana plants that yield quality bud, refining part of the harvest into concentrates with 90% or more THC.

Morris Oakes owns and operates Original Cannabis Company in Akwesasne, called OCCO for short. They do everything with marijuana plants from seed all the way to finished products that are sold in his stores, Goodleaf Dispensary and Another Damn Pot Shop, as well as some of the dozens of other unaffiliated pot shops in the Akwesasne Mohawk community.

