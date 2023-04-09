Akwesasne casino returning to seven-day schedule
HOGANSBURG — Starting today, the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort will extend its hours of operation to be open seven days a week.
The casino was previously closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the new hours will offer guests more time to enjoy the amenities on the property. The new hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays; 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturdays; and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays.
“We have been looking forward to this day for a long time,” AMCR CEO/General Manager Scott Freeman said in a news release. “The final phase of the reopening plan was contingent on having enough staff to operate the accommodations on property. Staffing levels have increased twenty-five percent over the past year, which is significant given the workforce challenges in the hospitality industry.”
Renovations to the kitchen equipment and flooring at The Tavern will be completed soon as well, the release said, and the restaurant will once again be open offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days per week. It will remain smoke-free throughout the floor with a designated outdoor smoking area. Valet Services are also making a return in the coming weeks, according to the release.
