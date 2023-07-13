MASSENA — Several Akwesasne residents shared their concerns about plans for a green hydrogen facility in Massena during Wednesday’s public information meeting hosted by Air Products and Chemicals at the Massena Town Hall.
Among them was Dana Leish Thompson, who called for Air Products officials to make another presentation to Akwesasne residents. She said, by her count, there were few Akwesasne residents at the Massena meeting.
She said the proposal impacted Akwesasne because it is designated an environmental justice area due to past contamination from the local manufacturing plants in Massena.
“The reason being is because the manufacturing companies that were here created chaos in our community because we’re down wind and we still have active areas,” Thompson said. “The thing of it is, when you say that you promoted this, most of the people here probably don’t even know what an environmental justice site is.”
Officials said the meeting had been advertised through mailings and postings around the area, as well as communication with Tony David, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Environment Division director. But Thompson questioned how widespread the announcement had been. She said the only way they found out was through a flyer posted at a local restaurant.
“I don’t know how long ago you reached out to him. But we did not know of this meeting. We found out by that flyer from Coast to Coast,” she said. “The reason why I came in here late, one of our leaders died in Akwesasne and he’s a war chief for our people. So, there’s five of us here. There’s a hell of a lot more, but they’re not going to come because of that, and because of the fact that they didn’t have any notification other than the flyer at that Coast to Coast.”
She asked that Air Products officials give their presentation in Akwesasne at the appropriate time.
“You make that presentation and you wait until after we have the 10-day feast of our leader after that, and we promote this meeting for at least two or three weeks and we educate our people in regard to some of the things that you talked about,” Thompson said.
She said it this is an opportunity to “educate our people.”
“Because we’re not going to do General Motors. We’re not going to do Reynolds. And we’re sure as hell not going to do the Grasse River because, as we stand here right now, the Reynolds facility is still operational where you’re going, and they’re dumping stuff in our rivers — cyanide, fluoride, and they have exceedances all the time,” she said. “What happens is our people are always left in the dust, but we’re all left with all the poison right now.”
That, Thompson said, has left Akwesasne residents suffering from high rates of health issues such as cancer and diabetes.
“All this has been researched by scholars in the area of the chemicals. They came to our community and they blood tested our people and they told them what kind of poisons and stuff that they had,” she said. “So, it’s nice to see you come here and you’re educating people, but there’s only five of us from Akwesasne and there’s a reason why. Number one, no notification, and the people that would come are all at the wake for our leader.”
Because of that, Thompson said, “This meeting has to go to Akwesasne and we need a leeway of at least two or three weeks ahead of time so the document that we got from the DEC that says your whole plan, our people can be educated before you get there.”
She added, “Somebody here said, ‘Oh, we had 3,000 jobs.’ I’m all for jobs, but I’m not for jobs that tear apart a community.”
She said they began understanding the contamination issues when scientists began showing up to perform tests.
“That’s how we began to understand this problem. So, when a new company says they want to come, then you’re going to go to our community and you’re going to go there when our mourning period is over for one of our leaders and when we can handle all the documents that you submitted to the Department of Environmental Conservation and they can understand it. And, when they come to the meeting, they can ask these questions,” Thompson said. “We are very reluctant because the poison that these companies created for our community are long lasting. We see the effects right now.”
Responding to a follow-up question from another attendee, company officials said there would be no chemicals when water was discharged from the plant back to its source. Air Products has applied for a State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit with the Department of Environmental Conservation for wastewater discharge associated with the proposed project. Wastewater produced at the facility will need to meet DEC standards for entering local waterways.
“The water that is being discharged is cooling water. We have no processed water because we have no process,” Air Products senior project manager Jonathan Traynor said. “There’s no discharge. It’s just oxygen and hydrogen as what’s called the fuel because that’s what the water is. As the fuel runs out, we just put more water in there. There is no discharge from the facility from the process of splitting the oxygen and hydrogen. The water that we’re putting in there is cooling water. It comes in and goes back out. There is no direct interaction with any pollutants. We don’t have any pollutants. It’s water in and water out. We’re not adding anything to it.”
“Our process does not involve the nasty chemicals that we know have existed in this area for decades. It is a clean process to make it clean. Our raw materials are electricity and water. That’s what comes in, liquid hydrogen goes out, but oxygen goes up. It is really that simple,” said Harry Johnston, Air Products director of large product business development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.