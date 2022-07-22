Alcoa contends with rising costs

Aluminum coils in a cooling area at the Arconic manufacturing facility in Alcoa, Tenn., on March 9. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Alcoa warned that surging costs around the globe have rendered as much as 20% of aluminum-production capacity unprofitable.

Despite rising worldwide aluminum demand, Alcoa will be pinched by escalating costs for energy and raw materials, Chief Executive Roy Harvey said during a call with analysts on Thursday.

