MASSENA — Alcoa’s Massena operation looked back Saturday as it celebrated its 120th anniversary in the community.
The company, formerly known as the Pittsburgh Reduction Company, established a Massena presence in 1902 and is the longest continuously operating smelter in the world.
The day included a pop-up museum from the National Aluminum Production Heritage Association that showcased Alcoa’s history in Massena; plant tours; kids activities including bounce houses; food; and presentations by plant manager Derrick Lucey, United Steelworkers Local 420-A President Mark A. Goodfellow, Richard L. Ashlaw representing state Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, Mark P. Brouillette representing state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, Massena Town Councilor Debra A. Willer and Massena Mayor Gregory M. Paquin.
Also speaking via videotaped presentations were Alcoa President and CEO Roy C. Harvey, Alcoa Chief Operating Officer John D. Slaven and Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.
“120 years is a crazy thing to think about, a century and 20 years,” Mr. Lucey said.
He recalled how Charles Martin Hall had founded the smelting process in 1888 and the Pittsburgh Reduction Company held its first organizational meeting on July 31, 1888. On Thanksgiving Day in 1888, the first commercial aluminum was tapped from the smelting pot. The Pittsburgh Reduction Company was renamed Aluminum Company of America in 1907.
“120 years ago, on July 12, 1902, the Pittsburgh Reduction Company, along with Charles Martin Hall, agreed to purchase power that was from a power house on a canal that connects the St. Lawrence River and the Grasse River. From that time that we agreed to make that purchase, on July 12, 1902, the Pittsburgh Reduction Company broke ground on the first potline. That potline didn’t start producing metal until about a year later,” Mr. Lucey said. “Ever since that first production of metal, Massena has been making metal. With that said, we are known as the longest continuously operating smelter in the world. So, that’s a fantastic feat.”
He credited several people with setting up Saturday’s event, and also recognized the New York Power Authority, which supplies the power necessary to keep the operation running.
“Without our relationship with New York state and the New York Power Authority, we would not have been able to keep this facility operational for the 120 years,” he said.
“I am so very proud of what Massena Operations has accomplished over these many years, all due to the hard work and dedication of generations of Alcoans and contractors,” Mr. Harvey said. “Massena’s history is impressive. It has helped drive forward innovations that have shaped our industry and the world.”
Mr. Slaven congratulated the Massena operation on its 120 years of “proud history.” He said that although the world has changed over the past century, the dedication of the workers, and the focus on innovation and safety has remained constant.
“Unfortunately, I can’t be there in person, but I’ll still be there in spirit and will raise a glass to celebrate your success. Fantastic achievement. Really, really well done,” he said.
“My brothers and sisters at United Steelworkers 420-A, days like today wouldn’t have been possible without your hard work and dedication,” Sen. Schumer said. “Generations of north country residents have poured their blood, sweat and tears to help this facility succeed. In that dark hour in 2015 when plans to curtail and eventually shut down this smelter were revealed, we stood together side-by-side to make sure it didn’t happen. I’ll do everything in my power to ensure the Massena smelter remains alive and well in the years to come.”
Mr. Goodfellow called Saturday’s celebration “a tremendous occasion” and said they wouldn’t be here without “the blood, sweat and tears” of management and the employees.
Mr. Ashlaw presented a proclamation from the state Senate, and Mr. Brouillette read a letter from Sen. Ritchie.
Speaking personally before reading Sen. Ritchie’s letter, Mr. Brouillette said, “As a 35-year retiree of Massena Memorial Hospital, I’m certainly very well aware of the contributions from Alcoa, and the significance and importance Alcoa brings to the Massena community and the north country.”
Mrs. Willer, also a retiree from the former Massena Memorial Hospital, also shared a story about her interaction with the Alcoa Foundation.
“We’ve all benefited from your generosity through the Alcoa Foundation. I am also a retiree from Massena Memorial Hospital and I am keenly aware of the financial support for capital purchases,” she said.
She said that in 2007, her department needed funding for three ventilators. They turned to the Alcoa Foundation and said they would be happy if the foundation could fund one. The Alcoa Foundation ended up funding all three of the ventilators, she said.
“They recognized the need for quality health care here in Massena,” Mrs. Willer said.
Earlier in the week, the Massena Town Board approved a proclamation declaring June 18, 2022, as Alcoa Day in Massena. Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor presented Mr. Lucey with the proclamation during the meeting. It noted that the Massena smelter “has stood as an integral part of the dynamic Massena community,” has provided generations with employment and “has been critically important to the economic vitality of Massena,” as well as “provided a quality of living for thousands of residents.”
Mr. Paquin recalled how his great-grandfather, Samuel Catanzarite, had immigrated from Italy to Massena at the age of 18 and began working for the Pittsburgh Reduction Company in 1903. Since then, other relatives and friends have been part of the Alcoa family.
“I tell you this to show how this plant has affected all of our lives. Alcoa has long been a vital part of our community. It’s brought countless families employment and instilled a work ethic amongst our community that is matched by few,” he said.
Over the years, the Massena operation has made a name for itself. In 1933, Massena operations made history by producing the first aluminum components for a bridge. The fabricated pieces were destined for use on the Smithfield Street bridge not far from Alcoa’s headquarters in Pittsburgh. The bridge is the oldest surviving river bridge in Pittsburgh.
Then in 1946, Massena became the site of the world’s first all-aluminum bridge span. The 100-foot span is still in use on the railroad bridge crossing the Grasse River.
In 1934, Alcoa engineers and researchers developed a casting method at Massena that created larger and higher quality aluminum ingots that could be used in a greater variety of alloys, including those used for aircraft. The plant’s employees have produced aluminum for World War II fighter planes, Titan II rockets, Saturn IB space vehicles and Vietnam War helicopters.
But even after 120 years, there is still work to do, Mr. Lucey said.
“Today, we celebrate the 120th year of operation of the world’s longest continuously operating location. From support of World War I, World War II efforts, to space vehicles, cars and everyday items that we use in our homes, Massena’s operations have helped shaped the region, the state and the world with our aluminum,” he said.
