Alison Fluman, MSN, FNP-c promoted to director of community health

OSWEGO - Oswego Health has announced the recent promotion of Alison Fluman, MSN, FNP-c to director of community health.
In this new role, Fluman will be responsible for the management of Occupational health, health education, employee health services, and health education.
Fluman earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degree in nursing from SUNY Upstate and has been a Registered Nurse since 2013. Before joining Oswego Health, she worked for Hill Haven Transitional Care Center in Rochester and Crouse Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.