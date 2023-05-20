LOWVILLE — A total of about $691,000 in grants has been awarded to nine property owners to make improvements in old buildings around Lewis County.

The majority of the recipients of Lewis County Development Corporation’s Vacant Property Revitalization grants will use the funds to transform the upper floors or sections of their buildings into short- or long-term rental apartments.

Lewis Co. awards grants to revamp old buildings

This building on Grand Slam Safety’s Croghan campus will be turned into more manufacturing space with the help of funds through the first round of the Lewis County Development Corporation’s Vacant Property Revitalization Program. Photo provided
