Alcoa Corp. confirmed investors’ biggest concern of the last couple months: Demand for the world’s heavy industries is falling, a warning sign for the broader economy. Still, a rebound in aluminum prices gave shares a boost.

The largest U.S. aluminum producer posted a surprising quarterly loss, signaling a worsening environment for a company that just last month warned investors it was being squeezed by higher costs and falling prices for the lightweight metal. Alcoa’s numbers couldn’t even attain Wall Street’s meager profit forecast. Shares rose 5% as of 10:09 a.m. in New York Thursday, after dropping 5.9% in early trading.

