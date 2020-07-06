Amazon plans to open more grocery stores across the U.S.

SEATTLE — Amazon is preparing to open its second automated-checkout grocery store in a Seattle suburb and is hiring managers for a third store in the nation’s capitol.
The commerce giant’s grocery strategy is also advancing on another front, with new locations of its conventional checkout grocery stores coming to Seattle, California and the Chicago and Washington, D.C., areas.
The company says on its website a Go Grocery store is “coming soon” to what was formerly a Sears automotive building in Redmond, Wash. Amazon opened its first Go Grocery on Capitol Hill in Seattle this year after a lengthy development period, its latest move in an ongoing effort to capture more of consumers’ grocery budget.
The Go Grocery concept is a larger version of the Go convenience stores it began testing publicly in late 2016 and which now number 26 locations in Seattle, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, though several are temporarily closed. The stores are equipped with cameras and other sensors that enable the company to bill shoppers through an app for items they pick off shelves, eliminating the need for a checkout line.
Amazon also introduced a grocery store format with a conventional checkout — separate from the Whole Foods Market chain it acquired in 2017 — at a store in Woodland Hills, Calif.
Grocery unions have decried Amazon’s moves in the grocery business, citing the company’s pursuit of automation as a risk to grocery store jobs and noting that it has maintained Whole Foods’ anti-union stance.
“This company does not share the same values as our community, and Amazon’s desire to replace workers is a threat to working people of all walks of life,” Joe Mizrahi, secretary-treasurer of United Food and Commercial Workers 21, which represents over 46,000 workers in Washington state.
Some industry analysts see the company’s development of its own line of conventional-checkout stores as a key to tapping grocery shoppers beyond the affluent Whole Foods demographic. Amazon also has demonstrated how its new stores can serve both online and in-person grocery shopping, a hybrid approach that is quickly becoming the norm across the industry — more so since the pandemic.
Meanwhile, many Whole Foods stores have been altered under Amazon’s ownership to accommodate more online orders — with Amazon workers racing through the aisles to fulfill them — and as pickup points for other Amazon shipments.
Amazon’s Go Grocery store in Seattle, opened in February, is about 10,400 square feet, stocks about 5,000 items in a broader array of categories than the Go convenience stores, and employs about three dozen people.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing recession, retail analysts said Amazon was well-positioned to take advantage of a commercial real estate market suffering from a glut of space left by shuttered stores as it grows its own physical retail footprint. Amazon’s Woodland Hills, Calif., grocery store was formerly a Toys R Us, for example.
