Amazon poised to benefit as inflation fears ease

An Amazon delivery truck in San Francisco. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Amazon.com spooked investors last month when it predicted the slowest holiday season growth in its history. Now there are signs-albeit tentative-that the world’s largest e-commerce company could have a somewhat merrier Christmas than anticipated.

Inflation has eased in recent weeks and, according to survey results released Sunday by Jefferies Financial Group, U.S. consumers see prices moderating in all categories except rent and groceries. Americans continue to spend despite rising interest rates, with October retail sales increasing the most in eight months. Analysts, meanwhile, expect Amazon to hit the higher end of its fourth-quarter forecast, with revenue growing 6.7% to $146.6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s still a slowdown from last year’s 9.4% growth but hardly a disaster.

