Amazon Prime Day isn’t the catalyst it used to be

An Amazon employee seals a box with tape promoting Prime Day. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Amazon.com’s annual Prime Day shows that e-commerce isn’t the driver it once was for the stock, as investor focus shifts to the company’s faster-growing and profitable cloud-computing unit.

In the past four years, the stock has fallen in the week of the two-day sale in which the retail giant discounts swaths of items. The first four years beginning in 2015 saw Amazon shares average a gain of more than 2% in the week of the event, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

