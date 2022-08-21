American Airlines cut 31,000 flights from its November schedule over the last month, a major reduction that is becoming part of the unpredictability of flying in the COVID-recovery environment across the industry.

Fort Worth-based American, which has operated more flights than any other carrier since 2020, trimmed 16.6% of its November schedule on routes across the country and cut about 13,000 more flights in September and October, according to flight schedule data company Cirium.

