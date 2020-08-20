American Red Cross names Lisa Smith executive director of Central and Northern New York Chapter

SYRACUSE - The American Red Cross of Eastern New York announced that Lisa Smith of Syracuse has been named executive director of the Central and Northern New York Chapter. It’s a newly created position that occurred after the recent realignment of the Eastern New York Region. The Central and Northern New York Chapter serves communities in Onondaga, Oneida, Jefferson, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties.
Kevin Coffey, Regional Chief Executive Officer of American Red Cross Eastern New York, said, “We are excited to have Lisa as part of our team. She brings a passion for our mission and a natural talent to bring people together to help our communities and neighborhoods. We are confident that under her leadership we will continue to build a strong Red Cross in the region.“
Smith said, “I am excited by the opportunity to help guide the Red Cross mission in communities across Central and Northern New York. I am keenly aware of the organization’s strong tradition of service throughout the region and am honored to join the committed volunteers and staff who provide essential programs and services to our neighbors.”
Prior to joining the Red Cross, Smith was executive director of the Syracuse Opera Company. Her responsibilities included fiscal and administrative management, board and volunteer development, fund development, marketing and communications as well as production and artistic management. She also served as regional vice president for the Eastern Division of the American Cancer Society for 16 years managing staff and volunteers in patient and family services, cancer control, fund development and community outreach.
Smith’s community and professional activities include serving on Crouse Hospital’s Board of Directors, as a trustee of the Foundation and Auxiliary President as well as Hospice of CNY’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee as well as their Professional Advisory Board. In 2012, she was the recipient of the Central New York Business Journal’s Nonprofit Career Achievement award.
