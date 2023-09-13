New gun checking, fees start Sept. 13

Ammo for sale sits on shelves inside Van Tassel’s Gunsmithing in Evans Mills. Customers in New York are now subject to background checks, run through a new state police service, on every gun and ammo purchase they make. Watertown Daily Times

New York gun purchasers are now undergoing a new background-check process that cuts them off from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and requires all gun and ammo sales go through a New York State Police website.

Local gun sellers and gun buyers said they are upset about the new system and are concerned about the security and speed of the process.

