New York gun purchasers are now undergoing a new background-check process that cuts them off from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and requires all gun and ammo sales go through a New York State Police website.
Local gun sellers and gun buyers said they are upset about the new system and are concerned about the security and speed of the process.
“It’s a little slow. It’s going through, but it is so time-consuming because you have to put in so much data,” said Mary Van Tassel of Van Tassel’s Gunsmithing in Evans Mills.
Van Tassel said the shop had processed two rifle purchases and four ammo purchases by midday Wednesday, and had noted that the process takes much longer than the original NICS process, and is especially complex for ammo purchases.
“You need about the same amount of information for both (gun and ammo transactions),” she said.
Many gun shops across New York shut down on Wednesday as a protest of the new laws, led by Nadine and Seth Gazzola, co-owners of Zero Tolerance Manufacturing in Ghent, Columbia County. The Gazzolas filed a lawsuit alongside a handful of other gun shop owners including Robert Owens, owner of Thousand Islands Armory in LaFargeville, that has moved on to the U.S. Supreme Court. The plaintiffs are suing the administration of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul over the law mandating the background checks, arguing it violates their right to “keep and bear arms.”
“We are seeking the interpretation of the word ‘to keep,’ in the phrase ‘to keep and bear arms,’” said attorney Paloma A. Capanna, counsel for the plaintiffs. “All your concealed carry cases are looked at under the words ‘to bear,’ never in the history of the U.S. has anyone asked the courts to interpret the ‘to keep,’ so it’s a big case.”
On Tuesday, Justice Sonia M. Sotomayor denied the plaintiffs’ request for an emergency stay of the new background-check system, but the same request now awaits action, if any, from Justice Clarence Thomas.
Nadine Gazzola said she organized the protest to raise awareness of the new regulations, which she sees as an infringement of the constitutional right to bear arms.
“This is not something I ever thought I’d be doing,” she said. “But it’s something I feel we have to do, someone has to represent the federal firearm licensees and it’s been a privilege to be a part of this case.”
Gazzola said she had not yet processed a transaction through the new system in light of the protest, but the training program she used to familiarize herself with it gave her many causes for concern. Requests for detailed information on the number of rounds purchased, the type and style of weapons, the purchaser’s social security number and email address are all required by the application.
Van Tassel said she was already concerned about how to sell ammo or a weapon to some of her older clients in the north country who don’t have email addresses. Gazzola echoed that concern.
“Our older customers, they don’t know their email or they don’t have one,” Gazzola said. “At that point, the transaction becomes impossible to complete.”
The need for the buyer’s social security number for the application is also a security concern for Van Tassel and Gazzola.
“We don’t have a secure place to take people’s information,” Van Tassel said. “People have to just say their social security number out loud at the register, and everyone else in the room can hear it.”
Ammo purchases are now subject to the checks as well, and Gazzola said she had noted that the application requests details on how many rounds a person buys per transaction, information that was not required to be collected by law. She said she had concerns the state police could start to track how many rounds a person buys and potentially target them with surveillance or increased scrutiny for something that was recently not a cause for concern.
She said gun sportsmen, especially students who participate in shooting sports at their local school districts, often go through hundreds of rounds in a month while practicing for their competitions.
“Who they’re sending out to investigate this is state police terrorism task force officers,” Capanna, the attorney, said. “They could be sending terrorism task force officers into high schools to target kids just for their sport.”
Both gun sellers also said they are concerned about the turnaround time for applications. Wednesday, Van Tassel said the applications took a few minutes to complete, but state law permits the state police office processing the applications to take up to 35 days per application. That can mean more than a month wait to buy ammunition, what was once able to be completed in minutes. On gun purchases under the old system, NICS checks took about three days on average, and a 30-day waiting period was mandated for new gun purchases. Many checks came back with a green light instantly. Ammunition was not subject to background checks before Wednesday.
Capanna said there is much to be considered in the case challenging the validity of the new background check system, and the justices who have considered the case so far have been careful in their wording.
“When Justice Sotomayor first denied our emergency motion yesterday, she simply wrote the word ‘deny,’” Capanna said. “She did not endorse the state’s decision, and she could have written an opinion yesterday, but she did not. Today, we’re hoping Justice Thomas will issue something strong and condemn the state’s actions, but the judges are working slowly and deliberately.”
