Amtrak to reopen Adirondack line

WATERTOWN — Sens. Charles E. Schumer, and Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced that Amtrak will reopen the Adirondack line, which has rail service between Montreal and New York City.
The service has been closed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am proud to announce that after months of advocacy Amtrak has heeded our calls and will officially reopen the Adirondack Line between the Empire State and Canada, finally restarting this vital economic engine for the north country and Capital region,” Sen. Schumer said in a news release. “From Plattsburgh to Poughkeepsie, and into Penn Station, the Adirondack Line runs through some of the most beautiful parts of Upstate New York and resumption of this service will help pump vital tourism dollars into Main Streets across Upstate NY.”
Sen. Gillibrand said that the two-year closure has hurt many of the communities that are on the route.
“I urged Amtrak to open the line for months and I’m proud to be announcing that it will be resuming service ahead of the busy summer tourist season,” she said in the news release. “This is an important development — and I will keep fighting to provide the north country with the resources and services it needs to thrive.”
The last fiscal year before the pandemic, the Adirondack line had 117,490 riders, which is a 5.1% increase compared to the year prior.
The service provides tourists traveling from the Capital Region, New York City, and Montreal access to the north country.
