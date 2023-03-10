Amtrak to reopen Adirondack line

An Amtrak train arrives at a station stop on Dec. 9, 2021, in Burbank, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

WATERTOWN — Sens. Charles E. Schumer, and Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced that Amtrak will reopen the Adirondack line, which has rail service between Montreal and New York City.

The service has been closed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.