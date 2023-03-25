CLAYTON — The Cerow Recreation Park Arena was the place to be on Saturday as the 33rd Annual White’s Lumber Home Show took center stage.
“We have more than 70 vendors and local nonprofits participating this year,” said Olivia Nix, marketing and events coordinator at White’s Lumber.
There was something for everyone, from the windows to the walls and everywhere in between.
“It is essential to White’s to highlight the brands we carry and provide education through our vendors and nonprofits,” Ms. Nix said. “We care about the communities we are part of and the customers we serve.”
Family-owned lumber specialist Johnson Lumber of Carthage showcased its pine products and spoke about its impact on the community.
Tara Johnson, sales and marketing representative with Johnson, said, “we source all of our pine logs locally, within a 200-mile radius; we are a full sawmill.”
Ms. Johnson stated that the local company impacts the area in various ways, like supporting the logging industry, local jobs, selling byproducts to farmers, and producing products for commercial and residential building projects.
Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County educated attendees about weatherization opportunities for low-income property owners.
“We focus on free energy audits for the low-income sector,” said Robert Owens, weatherization director, CAPC. “There are a lot of grants and opportunities for energy upgrades, and we want the public to understand what is available to them.”
Further educating attendees, a Jefferson County Public Health representative was on hand to discuss the dangers of lead poisoning and showcase the Lead Housing Assessment Referral Program for Watertown residents.
Demonstrating White’s commitment to the community, Thousand Islands Land Trust was proud to display a significant project completed thanks to the family-owned business.
“White’s Lumber was a big supporter of one of our most recent conservation efforts,” Shannon Walter, education and outreach coordinator at Thousand Islands Land Trust, said.
Restoration of the train trestle bridge in the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve, Clayton, allows people to cross the bridge safely.
“Several supporters and businesses, like White’s, funded this project, and we are just so happy to tell the home show attendees about this and other conservation efforts.”
Younger audiences were captured by a special station for coloring, decorating a playhouse, and building-your-own birdhouse.
For those who focused on new products or tools of the trade, vendors were happy to provide samples or demonstrations, even quotes, ahead of what’s sure to be a busy building season.
