WATERTOWN — In yet another reversal, the state will now allow golfers to go out and enjoy their sport as long the clubhouses and pro shops remain closed.
Golf courses will remain nonessential businesses under the state’s directives for social-distancing, however, and people are still not allow people to congregate during coronavirus.
But the state’s Empire State Development has reversed an earlier decision regarding golfers.
The following is the updated guidance on use of golf courses in the “Recreation” section:
“Private operators may permit individuals access to the property so long as there are no gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly abided.”
Players also cannot shake hands before or after a round, and flag sticks have to be left in the hole. There also isn’t any club sharing allowed and carts are limited to one per person.
The new guidelines also will permit “essential services, such as groundskeeping to avoid hazardous conditions and security, provided by employees, contractors, or vendors,”
Initially, golf courses in the state were allowed to remain open, as long as all Center for Disease Control (CDC) and state mandated guidelines were met for social-distancing, but the state pulled the plug on golfing April 10.
ESD has announced a series of guidelines on which businesses can remain open during the pandemic, but they’ve been criticized as confusing and changing on a daily basis.
