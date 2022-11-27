Dozens of anti-Amazon demonstrators marched outside Jeff Bezos’s Manhattan home as warehouse workers went on strike at some European sites in Black Friday protests for better wages.
Union members and supporters chanted slogans denouncing Bezos, Amazon’s founder and executive chairman, as they marched outside the billionaire owner’s condo on Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District.
“From Alabama to New York, Jeffrey Bezos is a dork,” the demonstrators chanted.
The -MakeAmazonPay organizers said thousands of workers walked off the job at nine distribution centers in Germany as well as in Britain and France, while protesters also marched in India.
Unions threatened more actions in 30 nations worldwide. But there were no immediate reports of strikes or disruptions to deliveries in the U.S.
“Instead of supporting its workers, communities and the planet, Amazon is squeezing every last drop it can,” protest leaders said on a web site.
Amazon insisted the retail behemoth pays fair wages and vowed the protests would not affect consumers.
“While we are not perfect in any area ... we do take our role and our impact very seriously,” Amazon said in a statement.
Amazon workers at a Missouri warehouse planned to stop work on Friday afternoon, according to Athena, a coalition of local and national groups pressing for worker rights at the e-commerce giant. Labor actions are also planned at 10 other U.S. locations, organizers said.
Amazon workers recently voted to unionize at a warehouse in Staten Island. But the unions have lost high-profile organizing efforts in Alabama and in upstate New York.
In Germany, workers were on strike at nine of 20 Amazon facilities, a spokesman for the Ver.di union said. French workers protested outside a warehouse in the Brittany region.
The German union has been pushing since 2013 for higher pay for some 12,000 workers in Germany, arguing Amazon employees receive lower wages than others in retail and mail order jobs.
Amazon stock has shed nearly half its value this year and was trading Friday near where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world economy in 2020.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.