Anti-Amazon protests include Bezos home

Workers enjoy a break at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Moreno Valley, California, on Sept. 29, 2021. Workers across the globe participated in Black Friday protests. Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times

Dozens of anti-Amazon demonstrators marched outside Jeff Bezos’s Manhattan home as warehouse workers went on strike at some European sites in Black Friday protests for better wages.

Union members and supporters chanted slogans denouncing Bezos, Amazon’s founder and executive chairman, as they marched outside the billionaire owner’s condo on Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.