LOWVILLE — Bright orange “No Rail Trail” signs began appearing on lawns in northern Lewis County this week.
With the battle for and against transforming long-inactive railroad tracks into multi-use trails underway between lawyers for the county and track owner Genesee Valley Transportation Co., a trio of property owners adjacent to the railway corridor wanted to make sure their voices are not lost.
“We’re just very adamant about making sure that people are aware that we don’t want any rail trails,” said Joanne W. Dicob who, with her husband Rodney, own a number of parcels including those with two major rail bridges in the town of Lowville. “We got together and decided to do that to maybe make a statement because a lot of people will have them on their lawn.”
Mrs. Dicob, with fellow landowners and farmers Brian R. Reape and Larry L. Pacola, designed and paid for 100 signs, about half of which have been distributed so far and displayed on front lawns along various roads near the rail corridor from Lowville to Croghan and from Lowville to the Jefferson County line.
Distributing the signs the week before the Lewis County Fair was strategic. The fair is the equivalent of a massive family and school reunion combined, enticing hundreds of people born and raised in the county “home” for a visit every year.
“I thought that would be nice when people are driving around fair week to see all them nice signs,” Mr. Reape said with a chuckle, “Getting the word out, making people talk, I guess.”
Also strategic was the inclusion of an ATV kicking up dust in the center of the “o” with a line through it.
Although the landowners are against the development of trails on the tracks for any purpose, the prospect of motorized recreation traffic coming through his land is a worst-case scenario for Mr. Reape considering the reputation ATV and snowmobile riders have for bar hopping and drinking while on trails on the other side of the county.
“I call it ‘the drunken free-for-all they have on Tug Hill’ and I don’t want it in the middle of my farm,” Mr. Reape said.
A broad cross section of current, former and seasonal Lewis County residents — including a smattering of track-adjacent landowners — and visitors to the county from near and far reacted and commented on Times articles covering the county’s intention to turn railroad tracks left unused for decades into multi-use trails via eminent domain on popular social media pages dedicated to the county, most notably the Facebook page “You Know You’re From Lewis County, NY, if...” with more than 12,000 followers.
The answers were not in line with the outcomes of Jefferson Community College surveys that found 80% of respondents were in favor of the switch from rails to trails and 75% in favor of more motorized recreation trails. The formal JCC survey and informal compilation of opinions in social media both found a larger preference for multi-use trails without motorized recreation, catering to walking, running and bicycles.
Of the 250 people that commented or showed a positive or negative reaction to the trail idea on Facebook posts, double the number of people in favor of the trails preferred only walking, running and bicycles compared to those who stated ATVs and snowmobiles should be allowed — 57 to 24.
Like Mr. Reape, more than a dozen commenters were worried ATV riders would “ruin” any trail established and a number of those respondents also drew the line to the prevalence of drinking and driving for some motorized recreation users to accidents and trespassing on adjacent landowner property.
Overall, however, support for the rails to trails project outweighed those against it — 66% of the total sample were in favor and 31% were against with 3% making suggestions that did not indicate a clear preference either way.
The margin was smaller among the 148 county residents who commented or reacted to the idea, with 57.4% in favor and 42.6% against rails to trails efforts.
The aspect of the project that received the most negative comments was eminent domain, with 34 people speaking out against it, some of whom were otherwise in favor of creating more trails.
Other concerns echoed among respondents included 17 people saying tourism, especially with the price of fuel, is not a stable industry and should not be supported, combined with the 11 commenters that wanted the county to show more support for agriculture and a smattering of people that want the railroads to be used for trains again by new manufacturing being brought to the county.
There were also 15 people who said they believe the county is spending too much money so taxes may increase, although county officials have said they plan to create the trails over time using grant money and funds set aside for the purpose, not by raising taxes.
Some ideas suggested were at least partially at odds with other commenters while others provided solutions to issues raised.
A few people spoke against paving trails while others want the trails to be wheelchair accessible.
Residents who recalled always walking the tracks do not want the change to trails with one saying the change would erase history. A separate comment suggested historical markers be placed along the trails with pictures of the early railroading days and stories of their significance.
One popular comment suggested keeping the tracks in tact, “rail banking” them for future use if the opportunity arises, with rail bikes or rail cars on the tracks, a foot trail on one side in the easement and a motorized trail on the other.
The county has maintained that the use of trail will be determined on a section-by-section basis and that it is still too early in the years-long process to begin those discussions.
Last month landowners met for the first time with County Manager Ryan M. Piche and board Chairman Lawrence L. Dolhof.
Mr. Piche said he was glad for the meeting and felt that the discussion may have helped the landowners better understand that the county has not predetermined the trail use, that it is a long term project and will take years to build trails even after the eminent domain process is complete.
He said he especially hopes the landowners realized that the county is willing to work with them to create the best use plan for the trails when the time comes.
For the property owners, however, the discussion was not clarifying.
“They still have big dreams,” Mr. Reape said. “Their mind is made up about what they’re going to do and how they’re going to do it.”
County Attorney Joan McNichol clarified that while the county has an over-arching plan to turn the rail tracks into trails, they are approaching it one step at a time, the first of which was to make an offer to GVT to purchase the tracks.
Although the company had been willing to sell in 2013, when the county board at that time ultimately voted down the purchase, this year GVT indicated they are no longer interested in selling the Lowville & Beaver River Railroad tracks from Lowville to Croghan or the Mohawk, Adirondack & Northern Railroad tracks either south from Lyons Falls to the Oneida County border — which they currently use to store rail cars as needed — or north from Lowville to the Jefferson County border.
Because the company rejected the county’s offer, Ms. McNichol said the next step was to notify GVT of the county’s intent to obtain the tracks through eminent domain so that a surveyor could have access to the tracks to estimate their current condition, especially the various bridges.
“That (notice) was procedurally necessary to get access to the property to survey,” she said.
Lawyers retained by both the count and the company recently appeared in federal court in Syracuse to address the complaint filed by GVT asking the court to prevent the county from pursuing eminent domain, starting with blocking the surveyor from accessing and assessing the tracks.
The attorneys agreed to negotiate through a trained legal mediator to resolve these initial issues.
Ms. McNichol said that even though mediation is expected to be completed by October and committee meeting discussions anticipated the completion of the survey work this summer, the process is not really “behind schedule” because the board understands that all plans are tentative at this point.
Although legally the county could skip the survey and proceed with the eminent domain process, Mr. Dolhof said they will not.
“We don’t want to do that (proceed) without going in with our eyes open with respect to what we’re undertaking here, what we’re trying to transfer (to the county.) If we get the survey it’s possible we won’t move forward with the eminent domain,” he said.
While those negotiations continue, more bright orange, emphatic, “No Rail Trail” signs will be popping up, many on the front lawns of some of the approximately 122 private property owners with parcels adjacent to — or for 40 of those landowners, transected by — the railroad tracks.
