Apple Inc. shares rose in premarket trading Monday, extending a recent advance that has brought the company within striking distance of a historic $2 trillion valuation.
Shares rose 1.5 percent before the bell and have almost doubled from a March low. Much of the iPhone maker’s recent surge came in the wake of second-quarter results that were much stronger than expected.
Retail investors have also been positive about a planned stock split.
Based on Apple’s most recent close, the rally has resulted in a market capitalization of $1.9 trillion, meaning it will need to rise a little more than 5 percent to surpass the level. Wedbush Securities, which raised its price target to the highest on the Street over the weekend, said reaching the threshold was “on the near-term horizon,” and that there was “a lot more fuel left in Cupertino’s tank heading into 2021.”
Apple’s rally makes it the most valuable company in the world, having recently surpassed Saudi Aramco in size. It now holds a steady valuation lead over Microsoft and Amazon.com, the second and third largest U.S. stocks, both of which have market caps around $1.6 trillion. Apple’s valuation is equal to about 85 percent of the combined market capitalization of the entire Russell 2000 Index.
Some analysts have expressed caution about Apple’s recent advance. Deutsche Bank on Monday wrote there were multiple factors “that give us pause for (the) magnitude and speed of the rise,” including its price-to-earnings ratio, which is above the long-term average.
“A mean reversionist perspective would bias one to have a more negative tilt” on the stock, Deutsche analyst Jeriel Ong said.
Despite the rise in the stock, “gross/operating margins aren’t terribly higher,” and “top-line growth hasn’t really accelerated over time,” he said.
BofA downgraded Apple last week, citing the rally.
“While there are many reasons to explain this relative outperformance,” it said, the move likely isn’t “sustainable in the near term.”
While there are “many positives” for Apple, analyst Wamsi Mohan said that “risks should not be ignored.”
