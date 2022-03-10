MASSENA —The village’s Local Planning Committee will have a list of potential Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects to consider when it meets again on April 12.
The Local Planning Committee and its state partners are seeking project proposals within the project boundaries to be evaluated for potential inclusion in the DRI’s Strategic Investment Plan. Those are due by 5 p.m. March 25.
“There is a call for projects that is open now and I strongly encourage anyone that has a project that they wish to have considered for DRI funding to submit that by March 25 at 5 p.m.,” Jaclyn S. Hakes, project manager for the Consultant Team said during this week’s Local Planning Committee meeting.
The application can be found at www.MassenaDRI.com. Projects that were included in Massena’s DRI application, as well as new proposals must complete a call for projects form.
Once all potential projects have been submitted, Ms. Hakes said the Project Team will start preparing an initial list of projects that meet the DRI eligibility requirements.
“We will create that initial list prior to our next meeting in April and then we’ll be sharing that with you at our next meeting. Our team will be drafting potential project evaluation criteria. We do this form of a worksheet so that it makes it easier for you as you are reviewing the projects,” she said.
The evaluation criteria may include alignment with the DRI vision, economic feasibility, project readiness, potential for new jobs, community benefits and housing component.
Ms. Hakes said breaking into small groups makes it easier to review potential projects, with each group responsible for evaluating a segment of the proposals for the preliminary projects list.
“The goal is to continue refining potential projects as we move forward through this process,” she said.
Virtual office hours will be available to answer application questions from project sponsors. Those will be held in 15-minute intervals.
The first office hours were held Thursday, and the next hours are scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Registration is required, and people can select their desired time slot.
More information can be found under the “call for projects” link at www.MassenaDRI.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.