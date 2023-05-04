GLENFIELD — Dollar General is one step closer to building a new location on Route 12 halfway between the Lowville and Lyons Falls stores after gaining conditional approval from the Martinsburg Town Planning Board Wednesday night.
About a dozen people attended the meeting and public hearing about the proposed store, two of whom submitted letters that were read into the record, according to town clerk Mary Kelley.
Blue Street resident Michael Lisk wrote that he is concerned the establishment “may have a negative affect on the water supply coming from a spring house across the road from my house … (that) serves six structures and three different owners” because the spring house is about “2,500 feet directly downhill of the proposed building site.”
The store will be connected to the municipal water system and reportedly will use about 100 gallons a day. The developer will organize a dedicated sewage disposal system for the store.
As one of the conditions for project approval, the planning board required the developer to provide all state Department of Health approvals for water and sewer plans before moving forward.
Some changes from the original plan submitted by engineer Michael S. Coon, Architectural & Engineering Design Associates, Plattsburgh, were based on feedback given by planning board members on April 5.
The most significant was to change the main parking lot entrance from Route 12 to Solomon Road, as suggested by the planning board during last month’s meeting. State Department of Transportation permits are not longer listed among those required by the project on the special-use permit application, but the department will still be consulted on a number of issues related to the store’s proximity to the state road.
The revised plan also will result in the 12,633-square-foot store on the 2.31-acre plot of land at 6117 Solomon Road currently owned by Michael and Violet Colwell. The original special-use permit application filed by the company on behalf of Utah-based Seville Development was for a 10,760-square-foot store.
That change was made based on a needs analysis of the area as predicted by Mr. Coon in the previous meeting.
The new store will be situated about 7 miles from both the Lowville and Lyons Falls Dollar Generals and will be the seventh in Lewis County.
The second letter read during the hearing disagreed with the siting.
“We do not need another Dollar General, but the town of Martinsburg could benefit from having a Fastrac, 7-Eleven or even a Stewart’s,” wrote Beverly Swiernik, an employee at the nearby Board of Cooperative Educational Services. “The town planning board needs to look at all ideas.”
Reactions on social media to the proposed store have been similar, calling on the town to “bring in” a gas station with a convenience store or a grocery store, but Mrs. Kelley, who is also an alternate member of the planning board, said it is not the town’s choice.
“We don’t solicit people (developers) to come here,” she said. “They come here on their own.”
Mr. Coon and his team have to meet the additional conditions placed on the application by the county planning board, most of which require them to verify that the project meets all standards and provides proof to the town planning board.
Additionally, the developer is required to plant a “mixture of native coniferous trees and shrubbery around the perimeter of the building” at a height on the corner areas that meet specific criteria to not block traffic visibility and maintain the landscaping throughout the life of the project.
Subdivision of the plot currently used for agriculture will be among the next steps of the process.
