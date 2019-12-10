WATERTOWN — After nine years of serving cakes and cupcakes to hungry customers walking in from Public Square, April’s Cake Shop will close before the end of the year.
Owner April L. Johnson said her last day of business will be Dec. 21, but declined to comment on the reason for the upcoming closure.
Mrs. Johnson, who also has worked as a full-time nurse for more than 20 years, opened her bakery in July of 2011 at 14 Public Square after another baker, Danelle Kournianos, closed the storefront of her shop, Bake Boutique Inc., to solely provide custom-order cakes.
The Public Square bakery featured more than 20 different flavors of cakes and cupcakes, including oreo cream, chocolate chip cookie dough, orange cream, banana cream and more.
Workers crafted custom cakes, which customers typically had to request two weeks in advance, and displayed cupcakes of varying flavors in the display case in the pink-stripped storefront. They also sold cookies, brownies and cannoli. Mrs. Johnson prided herself on having everything, from batters to frosting, crafted from scratch.
Bakery staff has participated in several Watertown events over the years, including Independents Week, Small Business Saturday, Taste of the Town and the Race Against Poverty.
April’s Cake Shop earned the 2015 Downtown Watertown Business of the Year Award in July 2016.
