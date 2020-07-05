OSWEGO – Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique, located in the former Oswego City School District Education Center in Oswego, is in the final phase of construction, according to owners Tammy Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi. “Our general contractor Empire Contractors, Inc. anticipates construction to be complete in the next eight to 10 weeks, this means our community will be enjoying our multi-modality driven space by mid-to-late August,” said Wilkinson. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to see the sanctuary in its home stretch.” Empire Contractors, Inc., led by Owner/CEO Gary McGuire, is preparing to receive more of the wellness center’s modality specific equipment over the next few weeks and months as finishing and trimming continues on-site.
“Soon we will be receiving the custom-colored Revolution Float Orb, complete with the Aqua Spa logo from our partners at Superior Float Tanks (bringing us to five total float tanks) and infrared saunas (two singles and one couples style) from Sunlighten Saunas,” Wilkinson said. “Shortly thereafter we anticipate a delivery from Salt Chamber (salt room building supplies), Impact Cryotherapy (cryosauna tank), Furniture for Life (two DreamWave M8 massage chairs) and oxygenbars.com (counter top O2 dispensers).”
According to LeRoi, Taylored Architecture is beginning to coordinate focal points for the wellness center including the mural commissioned by local artist Elliot Mattice, as well as a water wall, fireplaces, and the retail area aesthetic. “We are very excited that it is almost time to float,” said Jonathan Taylor, principal at Taylored Architecture. “Working with Tammy and Terry and the entire construction team has been an amazing journey. We are putting together some of the finishing touches for the Aqua Spa, including specifying beautiful paint selections and curating furniture through our sister business, Taylor + Co. Interiors. We look forward to joining everyone for the grand opening of the space and wish Tammy and Terry much success and joy in this next chapter.”
This construction update comes as Aqua Spa Float Center ramps up in all areas following the recent government restrictions for businesses - post COVID. When asked how they have spent the last few months, Wilkinson said that the team has been diligently training and learning best practices on cleaning and sanitation, along with cross training the team in all modalities (float therapy, cryotherapy, infrared sauna, salt therapy, oxygen bar and massage). “During our time in lockdown, we were committed to learning and growing together. We aspired to train our entire team thoroughly on all our modalities and preparing our sanctuary for a simple and easy client experience. Every wellness ambassador on our team is certified in Cryotherapy sauna safety, for example. This way, each person on our staff will be able to safely run a session,” she said. “And, we’ve spent time learning sanitation best practices from industry experts (Float Tank Solutions, Float Tank Association, Salt Therapy Association) to be completely prepared for our opening this fall.”
Aqua Spa Float center is currently offering pre-opening pricing on its website. Those who purchase now will be the first to be able to book. Visit https://aquaspafloatcenter.com/order/ for more.
For additional information on the Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique and other upcoming events visit their website at www.aquaspafloatcenter.com, Facebook/Aqua-Spa-Float-Center-Wellness-Boutique, Instagram/aquaspafloatcenter, or by phone at (518) 253-6930.
