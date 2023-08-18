Arconic announces finalization of sale to Apollo Funds

Arconic officials have announced that the company’s sale to Apollo Funds has been completed. The company will continue to operate under the Arconic name and brand. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Arconic announced Friday that its sale to Apollo Funds had been finalized, and the company would continue to operate under the Arconic name and brand.

The sale includes a minority investment from funds managed by affiliates of Erenic Capital Company.

