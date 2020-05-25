MASSENA — Reduced production at the Arconic facility in Massena has resulted in the layoff of 24 workers.
“As a result of reduced production due to COVID-19, we have laid off 24 employees at our Massena facility,” Arconic officials said in a statement.
They said the employees were notified of the layoffs on May 18, with no timetable for their return. They will be eligible for unemployment benefits while laid off.
This was the second time in two months that employees had been impacted by COVID-19. Massena Operations temporarily idled its facilities beginning April 7 “so that its workforce can self-quarantine as a precaution in light of the relatively high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area,” Arconic officials had announced in April.
Employees that were impacted by that temporary shutdown were eligible to apply for unemployment benefits. They returned to work when the facilities began operating again on April 21.
Arconic was formed in 2016 in a split with Alcoa, creating two publicly traded companies — Alcoa Corp. and Arconic. Arconic Corporation announced on April 1 that it had officially launched as a stand-alone company.
The separation of Arconic Inc. into two standalone companies — Arconic Corporation and Howmet Aerospace Inc. (the new name for Arconic Inc.) — took effect that day through a pro rata distribution by Arconic Inc. of 100 percent of the outstanding shares of the newly-formed Arconic Corporation.’’
Arconic Corporation, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, “provides aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.”
