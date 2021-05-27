MASSENA — The current human resources manager for Arconic’s Massena Operations has been named the new plant manager.
Eowyn Hewey will replace Steve Rombough, who is retiring effective June 1, Arconic Corporation announced in a news release Thursday.
Mr. Rombough has been with Arconic since March 31, 1998, beginning as a process engineer. Arconic officials said his career has led him along the management track — potroom and aluminum services superintendent, casthouse manager and manufacturing manager, culminating with his appointment as the plant manager.
In addition to his work at Arconic, Mr. Rombough has served on the Board of Directors of the Massena Hospital Foundation.
Ms. Hewey has been with Arconic since 1998, serving as the human resources manager in Massena for the past four years after serving in numerous production leadership positions. Previous positions include specialty smelting products and services flow leader; electrode flow leader; electrode superintendent; and potroom and aluminum services superintendent.
She received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam in 1994 and master’s degree from Clarkson University in 2006. Ms. Hewey also holds a master certificate in human resources from Cornell University in 2013.
Company officials say she has been deeply involved in the community and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, the Women’s Leadership Initiative and St. Lawrence Valley HR Management Association,
Arconic’s Massena Operations employs about 150 people and produces aluminum extrusions primarily for industrial and automotive applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.