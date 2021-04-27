MASSENA — Arconic employees went from inside the plant to outside the gates on Tuesday to clean up a portion of County Route 42.
The company adopted a highway and for about five hours on Tuesday, eight to 10 volunteers cleaned up both sides of County Route 42 from the company gate to Dennison Road.
Plant Manager Steve Rombough said they coordinated with St. Lawrence County officials, completed an online form and became the official caretakers of a 1.1-mile stretch of the road.
Armed with trash pickers, the employees began the cleanup and, within a couple of hours, several clear plastic bags stretched along the side of the road indicated the amount and type of trash they had picked up so far during the morning.
Included in the haul were paper, beer cans, whiskey bottles, a tire, a piece of a barbecue grill, rusted cans of food such as carrots, and even five boots, with only one matching pair.
“It just gets mowing and blowing,” Mr. Rombough said. “Twenty to 30 years ago there might have been three times as much.”
He said they took part in a highway cleanup two years ago and were going to do it last year, until COVID-19 entered the picture.
“We kept it in mind,” he said.
This year, they planned on cleaning up on Earth Day, April 22, but were unable to do so until Tuesday.
“It’s been two years since (the last cleanup),” Mr. Rombough said.
He said they’ve committed to clean up Route 42 twice a year, and will be back in the fall, filling more plastic bags that will be picked up by the county.
Separately from their highway cleanup efforts, Arconic employees also participate in Action grants, which have been awarded to causes such as the Massena Neighborhood Center and its Christmas program. Employees volunteer to assist the organization, which also receives a $3,000 donation in addition to the manpower.
While Tuesday’s effort wasn’t part of an Action grant, Mr. Rombough said they already have three grant donations lined up — one to an animal rescue organization in Malone, another to an aluminum association, and the third to a riverfront home called Base Camp Serenity, which is used by veterans for rest and relaxation along the St. Lawrence River.
Alcoa also offers similar Action grants, with volunteer efforts and donations.
“We still work with Alcoa (on the Action grants),” Mr. Rombough said. “We try to divvy them up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.